Toni Nadal Heaps Ultimate Praise On Carlos Alcaraz By Comparing Him To Nephew Rafael Nadal

The US Open 2021 has witnessed the stunning rise of several teenagers with several eliminating top stars at the event. From the women's side, Canada's Leylah Annie Fernandez defeated the likes of Naomi Osaka, Angelique Kerber and Elina Svitolina to reach the semi-finals. Similarly, Britain's Emma Raducanu also reached the semi-finals with a win over Belinda Bencic.

Another tennis ace that has caught the eyes of several fans is Spain's Carlos Alcaraz Garfia. The 18-year old defeated world number three Stefanos Tsitsipas before he had to pull out of his quarter-final clash against Canada's Felix Auger Aliassime. Legendary coach Toni Nadal, who currently coaches Felix, heaped praise on Carlos and said that he is 'technically more complete than Rafael Nadal was at the same age.'

Rafael Nadal's former coach heaps praise on Carlos Alcaraz Garfia

Toni Nadal, who formerly coached his nephew Rafael Nadal, believes that 18-year old Carlos Alcaraz Garfia is technically superior to his nephew at the same age. Alcaraz, who is also from Spain, has prompted comparisons to Nadal ever since he grabbed the limelight due to his recent performances. By reaching the US Open 2021 quarter-finals, the 18-year old became the youngest men's single's player to reach this stage of a Slam in 31 years.

In a recent interview with Marca, Toni said that while Alcaraz and Rafa are different players, they too have some things in common. He made this comment as he believes that 'all the people who play very well have things in common.' Toni was speaking of the desire to win with him also adding that what helps Alcaraz is his ability to be 'very focused.' However, Toni's praise did not end there as the ultimate praise was yet to come.

Rafael Nadal's uncle added that he was surprised by Alcaraz from the very first time he saw him play. He went on to add, "Carlos at this age is more complete than Rafa was at his age at a technical level." The 60-year old also added that the comparisons between Alcaraz and Rafa are fair, and it should not flatter anyone considering the youngster's game. He ended the interview by stating, 'it is normal to compare him with Rafael, I totally understand it. He is a very complete player.'