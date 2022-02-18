'Trying To Figure Out What Went Wrong': Djokovic Reveals 'big Wish', It's Not Grand Slams

Serbian tennis sensation and world number one Novak Djokovic has opened up on his Olympic aspirations and said that the gold medal is a big wish. He also said that he did revisit his match against Zverev multiple times trying to figure out what went wrong. Djokovic last won bronze at the Olympics during the 2008 Beijing edition but has not won a game since last losing in the semis at Tokyo 2020 event losing to Alexander Zverev, who went on to win the title. Djokovic had the chance to grab at least a gold but lost out to Pablo Carreno Busta for bronze.

“An Olympic medal, especially gold, is always a big wish,” Djokovic, who will be 36 at the time of the Paris Games, told Radio Television of Serbia. “I rewound my match with Zverev in Tokyo many times, trying to figure out what went wrong," he said. "I played superbly up to that point, but I did feel I was running on fumes, both mentally and physically.”

Djokovic was unable to compete at the Australian Open due to his vaccination status fiasco. Novak Djokovic confirmed that he is unvaccinated and said that he is not an anti-vaxxer but rather is just cautious about injecting something into his body and that he will take his own time before he takes a decision.

“As an elite athlete, I want to triple-check everything that enters my body," he said. "If something changes for 0.5% in my body, I feel it. I am just cautious before making any decisions, I am taking my time and keeping my mind open. I will live with the consequences." he said.

Every person has the right to decide in the matter of their health

Novak Djokovic further went on to add that when it comes to health a person should be allowed to make his own choice “I stand for choice and the autonomy of every individual, that every person has the right to decide in the matter of their health," said the Serb. "I don’t like being labelled and put in the same category with certain initiatives or movements, I never said I support any of those. I have always tried to respect everybody’s choices, I hope that people can respect mine as well.”

Image: AP