Tsitsipas Cries Foul Over Umpire Intervention During Australian Open; 'I've Been A Victim'

Following his semi-final loss to Daniil Medvedev, Greek tennis player Stefanos Tsitsipas accused Australian Open officials of targeting him over on-court coaching. Tsitsipas stated that the umpires have been constantly targeting him, noting that they are always gazing at his box and never paying attention to his opponents. Tsitsipas claimed that he has been a victim of official targetting for a long time now and that he has become used to it.

"I cannot hear anything when I'm playing. It's impossible. Having the crowd being so loud in every single point, you have to have super hearing to be able to hear what your coach says. I'm used to it. They've been targeting me already a long time. I feel like I've gotten a few in the past, and the umpires are always paying attention to my box, never paying attention to the opponent's box. I feel I have been a victim of that for a long time now," Tsitsipas said after his semi-final match on Friday.

Medvedev lashes out at chair umpire

Tsitsipas received a code of violation during his semi-final match against Medvedev for reportedly being instructed by his father, who is also his coach. The incident occurred in the fourth set after Medvedev raised the issue with chair umpire Jaume Campistol and requested that the official immediately stop it. The umpire then issued Tsitsipas a warning, as it is against tennis regulations to be coached on the court while playing a game.

MEDVEDEV BLOWS UP! 😡😡



The Russian has sensationally accused Tsitsipas of being coached and has GIVEN IT to the umpire over it too! 🤯🤯#AusOpen - live on Channel 9, 9Now and Stan Sport. pic.twitter.com/8Xa3qOjvnf — Wide World of Sports (@wwos) January 28, 2022

Speaking on Medvedev's complaint to the umpire, Tsitsipas said he found it "funny" and did not pay attention to what was going on because players often do that to distract opponents. "I know players like to do this stuff to throw you off mentally. Could be maybe a tactic. It's all right. He's not the most mature person anyways," Tsitsipas said about the Russian after the match.

This is not the first time that Tsitsipas has received a code violation for on-court coaching. He was warned for a similar violation during his third-round match against France's Benoit Paire last Saturday.

Coming back to the match, Medvedev defeated Tsitsipas 7-6(5), 4-6, 6-4, 6-1 to reach his second Australian Open final in a row. Medvedev will now face 20-time Grand Slam winner Rafael Nadal in the final on Sunday.

(Image: AustralianOpen/Twitter)

