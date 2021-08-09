Tsitsipas Set To Surpass Rafael Nadal In ATP Rankings As He Heads For Toronto Masters

Greek tennis star Stefanos Tsitsipas is all set to return to Toronto for the National Bank Open Presented by Rogers and is expected to climb to a career-high number three in the FedEx ATP Rankings on Monday, overtaking Rafael Nadal.

“Being at the ranking that I will be tomorrow, it is a huge motivation and a very good indication that I’ve done great so far,” Tsitsipas was quoted by atptour.com as saying. “(I am) just generally blessed that I’ve put in so much work to make it to the top three, which (I would consider) quite a special milestone,” the 22-year-old athlete added.

The Greek tennis star had first made his way into the top 10 rankings more than two years ago after a stellar run at the Dubai final in March, 2019. His excitement at reaching the top three, he said, was on another level.

“That (Top 10 breakthrough) was a great dream of mine being fulfilled. The top three is on its own, something completely different,” Tsitsipas said. “My purpose of doing this is self-improvement and trying to become a better person through tennis, so it matters,” he said.

Fond memories of Canada

Tsitsipas also talked about how he is working to get better at the sport every day and is very happy that he gets to inspire people by playing tennis.

“I wake up every single day with a goal: to get better. To get better with my tennis, to get better in the sport that I chose to follow in my life,” Tsitsipas said, adding, “I’m very happy I get to play that sport. I’m very happy that I get to inspire people doing what I do.”

Back in 2018, Tsitsipas made it to his first final at an ATP Masters 1000 event in Toronto and became the youngest player to beat four Top 10 opponents at a single tournament since the ATP Tour was established in 1990.

“I’m feeling good with my game, really happy to be back to Toronto, one of my favourite places to compete and play tennis,” Tsitsipas said, recollecting the 2018 event. “The location is exactly as I remember it. I’m just generally happy to be competing here again,” the Greek tennis star added.

Tsitsipas is seeded third this time around and will play Ugo Humbert or Lorenzo Sonego in his opening match.

