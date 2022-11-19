Tsitsipas Takes Huge Dig At Rublev Post ATP Finals Loss: 'Player With Few Tools Prevails'

World number seven Andrey Rublev stunned world number three Stefanos Tsitsipas on November 18 by registering a three-set win over him at the ATP Finals. Following the disappointing defeat, the Greek international took a massive dig at the Russian by claiming that he lost to an individual who had 'fewer tools' than him.

Stefanos Tsitsipas takes huge dig at Andrey Rublev

Following the defeat, Stefanos Tsitsipas began his comments to the press by praising Andrey Rublev as he said, "I mean, he’s a good returner. Nothing to take away from him. He played a lot of returns. I tried to mix it up at the end." However, that did not last long as he explained that the reason he lost to Rublev was that he did not play well rather than the Russian outclassing him with his talent.

"I didn’t really feel threatened. I just wanted to try something new, to see if it might work, and throw him off a little bit. It’s a shame. I feel like the better player," added Tsitsipas. "I felt like I could do more with the ball today. I felt like I could just be much more creative. I don’t even have to say that. I think it’s quite obvious. But, yeah, he prevailed with the few tools that he has. He was able to really take advantage of them and win today."

Andrey Rublev was left perplexed by Tsitsipas' remarks as he gave a detailed explanation of the 'tools' he has in response to the press. "I mean, I don’t know if I have few tools or not. If we go shot by shot, I think his backhand is better than mine. His forehand is not better than mine. His speed serve is not better than mine. He’s faster. Obviously, he’s the better player because he’s higher ranked and he achieved better results. It’s obvious. There is no doubt."

As for his win over Tsitsipas, he added, "But I don’t think that I beat him because of few tools. If you take our match, every match, we have tough battles. This year I lost to him twice in three sets, and now I beat him in three sets. We always have some tough matches. Only one final in Monte-Carlo that he played really well and he destroyed me quite easily, but the rest were always tough matches."