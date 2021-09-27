Last Updated:

Twitter In Frenzy As Former World No.1 Kim Clijsters Announces Return To Tennis At 38

Kim Clijsters has announced her return to professional tennis in the opening round of the women's singles event of the Chicago Classic 2021 against Hsieh Su-Wei

Kim Clijsters

Former World No.1 Kim Clijsters has announced her return to professional tennis after having retired back in 2012 at the age of 29. She will be in action on Monday at 10 PM IST in the round of 64 of the women's singles event at the 2021 Chicago Fall Tennis Classic ATP 500 Tournament against Hsieh Su-Wei. Tennis fans could not contain their excitement upon hearing the news of the six-time Grand Slam winner making a return to professional tennis at the age of 38. Take a look at some of their reactions:

Clijsters' comeback

Clijsters returns to the tennising world after announcing her retirement back in 2012. However, she did attempt a return in February 2020 at the Dubai Tennis Championships as a wildcard. Clijsters lost to Australian Open runner-up Garbiñe Muguruza in the opening round. She then took part in the Monterrey Open again as a wildcard losing in the first round to Johanna Konta in straight sets.

It is fair to note that she has previously retired back in 2007 at the age of 23 to get married and have a daughter. She then returned two years later and won her second US Open title and defended it the following year and also won the Australian Open in 2011 as she became the first mother to be ranked No. 1 by the WTA. She also holds the record for most Grand Slam singles titles won as a mother, with three such titles, along with Margaret Court, and was the first to win one since 1980.

For her return to tennis, Clijsters will take on World No. 97 Hsieh Su-Wei in the opening round of the Chicago Classic 2021. The Belgian enters the tournament on a wildcard and is unranked as well. This is the first time ever the two will have ever faced each other.

How to watch Kim Clijsters vs Hsieh Su-Wei match in India?

For tennis fans in India who want to tune in to the Kim Clijsters vs Hsieh Su-Wei match, they will have to do so online as it is not being broadcasted on TV in India. They can live stream it on the Tennis TV website or app. The match is scheduled for 10 PM IST on Monday, September 27.

