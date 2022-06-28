A winning start to the Wimbledon Championships 2022 campaign has guaranteed a prize amount of £78,000 for Ukrainian tennis player Anhelina Kalinina. While every tennis player dreams of playing in the prestigious Grand Slam tournament organised by the All England Club at least once in their career, the athlete finds herself playing at a time when her country is battling attacks by Russia. However, following the 4-6, 6-2, 6-4 win against Hungary’s Anna Bondar in the first round of Wimbledon 2022, Kalinina revealed that she will use her prize money towards rebuilding her home in Ukraine.

Ukraine's Anhelina Kalinina to reconstruct family home with Wimbledon 2022 prize money

It has been more than four months since Russia began its invasion of Ukraine on February 24, which has resulted in millions of people fleeing the country in search of safety, while others try to save their lives by living in shelters with no help. The 25-year-old Anhelina's home was also among the civilian houses which got bombed by Russian troops. As per a report by The Guardian, the tennis star opened up about her feelings after the first round win, she said that it is hard for her to focus. However, she said winning or losing matters to her as she is not only helping her family but others too.

“It’s a privilege to play here. It’s a privilege to play every tournament. [If] you go further, you earn more money. Then I’m able to help, and I’m helping as much as I can and not only to my family. So for me that matters,” she said. At the same time, fellow Ukrainian player Lesia Tsurenko earned a 6-2, 6-3 win against British wildcard Jodie Burrage, setting a clash with Anhelina. Tsurenko had informed her campatriot about the situation of her home.

'Grateful that they have opportunities to live'

Kalinina’s family is currently staying at her own apartment, while their home gets reconstructed. “First of all, their house was attacked. There are huge holes in the house, like huge holes. There are no apartments anymore. So now this home is getting rebuilt, so they can’t live there. So they live in my apartment where I’m living with my husband”.

She further added that it's a very small apartment, which is also the home to her mother, father brother, and their pets. “Currently, they are rebuilding the house. Now they are at home safe. They have everything. Yes, I’m grateful that they have opportunities to live, and I am playing tennis. So that’s good,” she added. Both Ukrainian players will now lock horns against each other in the second round of Wimbledon 2022 on Wednesday.