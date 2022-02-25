Ukraine's Elina Svitolina Breaks Down As Russia Invades Her Nation: 'My Heart Is Bleeding'

Ukraine tennis star Elina Svitolina put out an emotional post after Russia attacked her homeland on Thursday. Russian President Vladimir Putin announced a 'special military operation' in Ukraine, a day after he formally recognised the independence of two breakaway regions in Eastern Europe (Donetsk and Luhansk People's Republic (DPR & LPR)).

Elina Svitolina breaks down as Russia invades Ukraine

Taking to her official Instagram handle on Friday, Elina Svitolina put up an emotional post, stating that her heart was bleeding after looking at the events that were transpiring in her homeland. The 27-year old requested the war to be stopped as it was 'another sleepless and terrifying night for Ukrainian people."

Meanwhile, Svitolina had also posted an emotional video on her official social media accounts the day before, stating that she was proud to be Ukrainian. In the video, she said, "Let us unite in this extremely difficult time for the sake of peace and the future of our state. Glory to Ukraine."

The world number 15, who is married to French tennis star Gael Monfils, currently resides in London, England. She was playing at the Qatar Open this week when she lost her Round of 64 matches against the Czech Republic's Tereza Martincová. The clash ended 6-7, 7-5, 7-6 in favour of the unseeded Czech.

Danil Medvedev says watching the Russia-Ukraine war is not easy

Meanwhile, Russian tennis star Daniil Medvedev, who is currently playing in Mexico, said that watching the Russia-Ukraine war is not easy. After beating Yoshihito Nishioka 6-2, 6-3, Medvedev said, "Watching the news from home, waking up here in Mexico, was not easy. By being a tennis player, I want to promote peace all over the world. We play in so many different countries; I've been in so many countries as a junior and as a pro. It's just not easy to hear all this news. ... I'm all for peace."

He went on to add that in such unprecedented times, tennis is not important. "In these moments, you understand that tennis sometimes is not that important. It was not easy to play and I'm happy that I managed to win the match, but it was a bit of a roller-coaster day for me," added the Russian tennis star.

Image: AP