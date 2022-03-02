Ukrainian tennis star Elina Svitolina beat Russia's Anastasia Potapova to win the first round of the Abierto GNP Seguros in Monterrey, Mexico on Tuesday, March 2. The win for Svitolina has come at a time when her country is facing an all-out assault from Russia. After the inspiring victory, an emotional Svitolina pledged to donate all the prize money that she is going to win in the tournament to the Ukrainian Army.

"It's a very very special event for me. All the prize money that I'm gonna earn here is going to the Ukrainian Army. Thank you so much for your support," Svitolina said after winning the match as tears rolled down her face.

Hand on heart 💜



The No.1 seed @ElinaSvitolina is through in straight sets in Monterrey.#AbiertoGNPSeguros pic.twitter.com/hk74huvgaz — wta (@WTA) March 2, 2022

Earlier, Svitolina had refused to play her match against Potapova or against anyone from Russia or Belarus until the sport's governing body barred competitors from using Russian and Belarusian flags and national symbols. The International Tennis Federation (ITF) released a statement on Tuesday confirming the suspension of Russian and Belarusian flags and national symbols until further notice.

As far as the match between Svitolina and Potapova is concerned, the Ukrainian defeated her Russian counterpart 6-2, 6-1 in two straight sets that lasted 64 minutes. Svitolina is slated to play against Viktoriya Tomova in her second-round match on Thursday. Svitolina had won the competition in 2020 and will be eager to lift the cup once again while her country remains under attack from Russia.

Russia-Ukraine war

Russia invaded Ukraine by land, air, and sea on Thursday, February 24. The Russian assault on Ukraine began with the destruction of important military facilities across the country. Ukraine retaliated by imposing martial law and urging its citizens to arm themselves to be ready to fight the invading army. The two parties began peace talks on Tuesday, although an agreement is unlikely to be achieved anytime soon.

