Ukraine's Elina Svitolina To Skip French Open Post Russia's Invasion: 'Mentally Draining'

Ukraine's Elina Svitolina has revealed that she will miss the French Open this year due to the mental health struggles that she is facing due to Russia's invasion of her nation. The 27-year old wants Russian and Belarusian players to break the silence on the ongoing war and whether they oppose it or not.

Elina Svitolina to miss French Open due to mental health struggles

In an interview with AP, Elina Svitolina addressed the mental health struggles that Ukrainians like her are facing currently by telling them, "For me, it's been a really rough couple of months mentally to hold everything on my shoulders. That's why it was a better decision to take my time to really settle down. To be on top of the game, you have to be 100% mentally and physically fit. For me, it was not the case."

She went on to add that Russian and Belarusian athletes must speak regarding their country's stance by stating, "For us, for Ukrainians, it's very important that they speak out, that they choose which side they take. We want to know, we want to feel safe about that. Because if they don't say their opinion on this, we don't know if they support their government or if they support the action of the army. Because in Russia and Belarus, sport is a big propaganda."

"I feel like they need to speak up about their position, this is very important," added the 27-year old. "Doesn't matter if it's in a Grand Slam or [another] tournament. I think every Russian and Belarusian athlete should take their position so that we know that there is no bad people among us."

Elina Svitolina explains how Russia-Ukraine war impacts her

Even though the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war has entered its 11th week, Moscow shows no signs of relenting in its pursuit of conquering Kyiv. It is believed that Russia has pummelled the port of Odesa. Speaking of how the war has impacted her, Elina Svitolina said, "For the past few days there have been shootings, explosions going on in Odesa, my hometown. Mentally it's draining. I cannot even imagine what people are going through back in Ukraine, what my family's going through."

Svitolina, who is married to French tennis star Gael Monfils, added that she was extremely worried about what her family was going through as every minute there was some new information. She also explained how tennis was not her primary focus at the moment, as she had 'lots of things' on her plate at the moment. "I have my foundation, I try to do as much as I can for people who are in need. This is the priority, the foundation and my family," said the 27-year old.

She concluded by stating, "We're doing our best to raise funds for Ukrainian kids. I want to keep their dream alive, even though they went through horrible times. Some kids got a chance to escape. Right now we have kids who are placed in the academies in Europe. We pay for their training, for their food, their accommodation."

While Wimbledon has excluded Russian and Belarusian players from competing in the tournament, the French Open has not taken such action. As a result, top Russian stars such as Daniil Medvedev and Andrey Rublev would be allowed to compete in the second Grand Slam of the year.

