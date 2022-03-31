Ukrainian Tennis Ace Elina Svitolina Announces Break Citing War; 'Can't Handle It Anymore'

Ukrainian tennis star Elina Svitolina dropped a bombshell on Thursday by announcing that she will be taking a break from tennis amid the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war. Svitolina, who has been active on WTA circuit amid the Russia-Ukraine war, has played through physical and emotional pain in order to provide solidarity and hope to the people of Ukraine.

Elina Svitolina takes a break from Tennis

Taking to social media, Elina Svitolina explained how the past couple of months have been exhausting for her both physically and emotionally. She also mentioned that no amount of physical pain matched the emotional turmoil she suffered as her country Ukraine was invaded by Russia. The former World No 3 in her post wrote,

"It's been an extremely difficult couple of months for me, not only mentally but also physically. For a quite long time I've been struggling with my back. The pain didn't let me prepare for the tournaments at my best. Meanwhile, observing with unbearable pain in my heart what is happening in my homeland Ukraine and with how much bravery and courage our Ukrainian people are defending our country, gave me a huge push to continue and fight on court."

She further wrote, "Now, my body can't handle it anymore and I need to rest. Therefore, I'm sad to announce that I will be missing Fed Cup and few of my favorite tournaments in Europe," she added. "But I'm sure, I will see you around soon! Thank you all for your support in this challenging period."

Elina Svitolina's WTA Season

Amid Russia-Ukraine war, Elina Svitolina has made a difficult start to her 2022 campaign on court. The tennis star was recently knocked out the opening round of both the Indian Wells Masters and the Miami Open. Svitolina is currently ranked 20th in the world and has 16 WTA titles to her name.

Svitolina made headlines earlier this month, after refusing to play Anastasia Potapova at the Monterray Open unless the Russian was classed as a neutral athlete. Following the decision to take a break from tennis, the Ukrainian will be absent from her country's Fed Cup clash with the United States next month. The question now remains whether she will return in time for the French Open at the end of May.