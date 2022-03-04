Sergiy Stakhovsky, a Ukrainian tennis player, has cut short his family holiday to return to his homeland to battle the invading Russian forces. Stakhovsky is the most recent athlete to join Ukraine's fight against Russia. When Russia launched a war on Ukraine last Thursday, Stakhovsky was on vacation in Dubai with his wife and children. He made the decision to return home and assist in the defence of his country. Stakhovsky returned to Ukraine, leaving his family in Hungary, to join the army reserves in Kyiv.

Stakhovsky told ABC News Live that leaving his wife and children behind to fight in Ukraine was one of the most difficult decisions he had to make. When asked about his wife's reaction to his choice to return, Stakhovsky said they didn't have an open conversation about it because she already knew he was going to return to Ukraine to defend his nation. His wife, according to Stakhovsky, has accepted his decision.

"We didn't have an open discussion about it. But she had that feeling and I just didn't want to bring up the topic way too early, too, we were on vacation. Right now, it's something she understands and she accepted. And I hope I'll have a chance to ask for forgiveness in person," Stakhovsky said.

When asked about his children, Stakhovsky said he didn't say goodbye to them, instead kissed them and left. Stakhovsky stated that he told his kids that he would be returning shortly, but that they were not paying attention to him and were instead watching cartoons and reading books. Stakhovsky announced retirement from professional tennis earlier this year after his Australian Open campaign came to an abrupt end.

Sports personalities who have picked up arms

Meanwhile, Stakhovsky is not the only athlete in Ukraine who has joined the fight against the Russians. Yuriy Vernydub, a manager with FC Sheriff Tiraspol in a Moldovan soccer league, has returned to Ukraine to battle the Russian troops. Former boxing champions Oleksandr Usyk and Vasiliy Lomachenko have also picked up arms. The Ukrainian government has asked all men aged between 18 to 60 to join the fight against Russia.

