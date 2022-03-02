Just days after fleeing her country, Ukrainian tennis star Dayana Yastremska claimed her maiden win at the ongoing WTA tournament in Lyon. Dayana, 21, who fled the war in her home country along with her 15-year-old sister Ivanna, reached France via Romania last week. She and her sister were given a wildcard entry to take part in the Lyon Open. On Monday, the Yastremska sisters lost a doubles match against Knoll and Garcia Perez, but a day later, Dayana pulled off an inspiring win to defeat Ana Bogdan.

'My heart stays at home'

After winning the match, emotional Dayana spoke to the press and revealed how "happy" she is to win the match for her country. Dayana, who was wearing the Ukrainian flag on her shoulders, said that it was very difficult to find the right balance and concentration because of the situation back home. Dayana said that the win is nothing compared to what's happening in her country, adding "But I'm happy, at least, I'm also fighting for my country".

"I'm happy that I won for my country, but at the same time, I'm very sad. My heart stays at home, and my mind is fighting here, so it's very difficult to find the concentration, to find the balance. This win, compared to what's going on in my country, is nothing. But I'm happy, at least, I'm also fighting for my country. I'm really proud of the Ukrainians and they're really heroes. I hope everything is going to finish soon," Dayana said in her post-match interview.

The Yastremska sisters fled Ukraine last week after Russia launched a full-scale attack on Ukraine. The sisters took a boat to Romania from Ukraine and later flew to France. The 21-year-old revealed that it was her parents' decision to send them out of Ukraine and posted an emotional message for them on her official Instagram handle.

"After spending two nights in the underground parking, my parents made a decision at any cost to send me and my little sister out of Ukraine! Mom, Dad, we love you very much, take care of yourself!!! I love you my country! Ukrainians take care of your lives,” Yastremska wrote on Instagram.

As far as Dayana's match against Ana Bogdan is concerned, the Ukrainian came back from the brink of defeat to hand her Romanian counterpart a shocking defeat. Dayana won the match 3-6, 7-6(7), 7-6(7), playing for over 3 hours and 5 minutes and saving two match points in the process.

