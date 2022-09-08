Unbelievable Scenes At US Open 2022 As A Fan Gets A Haircut In Stands; Gets Ejected

Amid an intense battle between Nick Kyrgios and Karen Khachanov in the US Open 2022 quarters, two fans were kicked out for carrying out a haircut in the stands. Following the bizarre incident in the Arther Ashe Stadium, a spokesperson of the US Tennis Association also provided a statement for the same. As for the match, Khachanov went on to win a thriller in five sets to progress to his first Grand Slam semi-finals.

US Open kicks out two fans

Two fans at the Arther Ashe Stadium were kicked out after one of them was seen shaving off the other person's head during an intense quarter-final match between Nick Kyrgios and Karen Khachanov. As the incident caught the attention of several in the stands, some social media users identified the person as a YouTuber, who is known for his pranks.

@Jidion6 getting his haircut at the @usopen quick distraction from amazing quarterfinal match pic.twitter.com/9nGwbar70d — Seth Jonas (@sethjonas) September 7, 2022

The boy @Jidion6 is at it again. Getting a haircut at the US Open — Trade Julius Randle (@RJuliusBarrett) September 7, 2022

Following the bizarre incident, USTA's Brendan McIntyre said (as quoted by AP), "When someone saw it, security went to the two individuals. They were escorted out of their seats and then off the grounds for disruption of play." He concluded his remarks by adding, "There’s a first time for anything." This is not the first time that the famous YouTuber is getting a haircut at a sporting event, as he was also once seen during an NCAA match as seen in the video below.

😂 Never a bad time for a fresh cut! pic.twitter.com/2R7nRpvBWc — NBA (@NBA) March 26, 2022

Khachanov beats Kyrgios in 5-set thriller

Coming back to the match, Karen Khachanov beat Nick Kyrgios by a scoreline of 7-5, 4-6, 7-5, 6-7 (3), 6-4 to progress to his first Grand Slam finals. As a result of the win, Khachanov will now face Casper Ruud in the semis on Friday night. The match will begin live at 12:30 AM IST on Saturday, September 10, from the Arthur Ashe Stadium.