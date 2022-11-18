'Undefeated' Rafael Nadal Closes 2022 Season With Imperious Record Against The 'top 5'

Spanish tennis great Rafael Nadal concluded his campaign in the 2022 season with a stunning victory against Casper Ruud in the group stage of the ongoing ATP Finals 2022. After kicking off the tournament with consecutive defeats against Taylor Fritz and Felix Auger-Aliassime, the World No. 2 made a sensational comeback to take down World No. 4 Ruud. His 7-5, 7-5 win against the Canadian player on Thursday night took his win/loss record in the season to 38-6.

It is pertinent to mention that Nadal started his campaign at the ATP Finals 2022, eyeing the year-end No.1 title. While he would have become the World No. 1 by winning the year-end championships, the twin losses denied him the chance to do so. At the same time, Nadal also ended his 2022 season with a plethora of records.

Rafael Nadal defeated Daniil Medvedev to clinch 21st Grand Slam title

The 36-year-old Spaniard started his campaign in 2022 with a total of 20 Grand Slam titles to his name, the joint-highest no. of titles in men’s singles history. However, he surpassed Novak Djokovic and Roger Federer’s tally to clinch his 21st Grand Slam title by winning the Australia Open 2022 title. He clinched the season-opening major championships after defeating US Open 2021 winner Daniil Medvedev by 2–6, 6–7, 6–4, 6–4, 7–5 in a hard-fought match.

It was an amazing year before it’d barely started…😉 pic.twitter.com/aP8kta0iNj — Tennis TV (@TennisTV) November 17, 2022

The Australia Open 2022 was the second title that Nadal won after winning the title in Melbourne during his first on-court appearance in 2022. Going ahead in the season, Nadal picked yet another win against Medvedev in the semi-final at Acapulco. Nadal trounced the soon-to-be World No. 1 by 6-3, 6-2 in the semis, before defeating Cameron Norrie by 6-4, 6-4 in the hard court tournament final.

Campeón en México for the fourth time 🍐@AbiertoTelcel pic.twitter.com/x1vROprv3u — Tennis TV (@TennisTV) November 17, 2022

Rafael Nadal wins record 14th French Open title

Meanwhile, Nadal continued his journey to the top of record books by extending his record of winning the most Grand Slam titles in men’s singles tennis history. He picked up his record 14th French Open title by winning the final at Roland Garros. En route to his title triumph at the French Open 2022, Nadal defeated former World No. 1, Novak Djokovic, by 6-2, 4-6, 6-2, 7-6(4) in the quarter-final.

What's next for Nadal in 2022?

Nadal finished the season as the World No. 2 after starting the year with 20 victories in a row. The 20-match win streak led to the player picking up three consecutive titles. As per Tennis TV, Nadal shed his thoughts after finishing his campaign at ATP Finals 2022 and said, “Two Grand Slams, finishing the tear in the highest spot of the ranking so.. Can’t complain at all, no?”.

Nadal further shed light on his plans for the next season and added, “At my age, to be able to achieve and be competitive, means a lot to me. So 2023, just let’s try to have the right preparation, work the proper way and then start the season with the right energy, no? The right energy, the right attitude and try to reach the level that I need to be competitive from the beginning so let’s try, I am excited about it”.