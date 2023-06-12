Unrivalled At 36: Novak Djokovic's Timeless Mastery Breaks Records, No Nemesis Found

Why are you reading this: Novak Djokovic became the first man on planet Earth to lift 23 Grand Slam titles in professional tennis. He defeated Casper Ruud of Norway by 7-6(7), 6-3, 7-5 in the French Open 2023 final to win the second Grand Slam event of the year for the third time in his career. At the age of 36, Djokovic left behind Rafael Nadal to become the leading Grand Slam winner and seems very much in his prime.

3 Things You Need To Know:

Novak Djokovic has won 11 out of the last 17 major championships he has played

Djokovic is the only man to win all four majors three or more times

The Serbian is the oldest man to win Roland Garros

HOT TAKE:

Speaking to the Tennis Channel after winning the 23rd Grand Slam win of his career, Djokovic said Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer defined him as a player. With the big three of tennis sharing a total of 65 major titles among them, Djokovic seems to be scripting a chapter in professional tennis that has never been known of. At the French Open 2023, he defied several electrifying young lads and proved that he is better than most people half his age.

A look at the list of Grand Slam victories by the big Three of tennis

Novak Djokovic Grand Slam wins: 23

Australian Open (10): 2008, 2011, 2012, 2013, 2015, 2016, 2019, 2020, 2021, 2023

2008, 2011, 2012, 2013, 2015, 2016, 2019, 2020, 2021, 2023 French Open (3): 2016, 2021, 2023

2016, 2021, 2023 Wimbledon (7): 2011, 2014, 2015, 2018, 2019, 2021, 2022

2011, 2014, 2015, 2018, 2019, 2021, 2022 US Open (3): 2011, 2015, 2018

Rafael Nadal Grand Slam wins: 22

Australian Open (2): 2009, 2022

2009, 2022 French Open (14): 2005, 2006, 2007, 2008, 2010, 2011, 2012, 2013, 2014, 2017, 2018, 2019, 2020, 2022

2005, 2006, 2007, 2008, 2010, 2011, 2012, 2013, 2014, 2017, 2018, 2019, 2020, 2022 Wimbledon (2): 2008, 2010

2008, 2010 US Open (4): 2010, 2013, 2017, 2019

Roger Federer Grand Slam wins - 20

Australian Open (6): 2004, 2006, 2007, 2010, 2017, 2018

2004, 2006, 2007, 2010, 2017, 2018 French Open (1): 2009

2009 Wimbledon (8): 2003, 2004, 2005, 2006, 2007, 2009, 2012, 2017

2003, 2004, 2005, 2006, 2007, 2009, 2012, 2017 US Open (5): 2004, 2005, 2006, 2007, 2008

When did Novak Djokovic win his first Grand Slam title?

The Serbian great picked up his maiden Grand Slam trophy 15 years ago, at the Australian Open 2008. At that time, the legendary Pete Sampras held the record of winning the most major titles with 14. On the other hand, Federer was the World No. 1, and had embarked on a path to dethrone the American. Whereas, Nadal had already proved his dominance on the clay court and was on his way to becoming a force on other surfaces as well.

What has changed from 2008 to 2023?

Unfazed by the retirement of Federer at 41 in 2022 and Nadal's ongoing struggle with injuries, Djokovic stands unchallenged in his prime. Demonstrating his indomitable spirit en route to his 23rd Grand Slam title, Djokovic gracefully overpowered the youthful Carlos Alcaraz in the semifinals and reclaimed the coveted World No. 1 position on Sunday night. At the post-match press conference on Sunday night, reflecting on where he stands in the game, the 36-year-old said he definitely feels to be in his prime.

As per ATP Tour, the Serb added

I don't want to say that I am the greatest because I feel, I've said it before, it's disrespectful towards all the great champions in different eras of our sport that was played in a completely different way than it is played today. I feel like each great champion of his own generation has left a huge mark, a legacy, and paved the way for us to be able to play this sport in such a great stage worldwide

BOTTOMLINE:

Continuing his reign of dominance, Novak Djokovic has left no worthy adversary in his wake at this moment.