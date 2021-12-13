'Unvaccinated' Novak Djokovic To Apply For Medical Exemption To Play Aus Open: Reports

World number one Novak Djokovic surprisingly appeared on the entry list of the Australian Open despite there being mandatory vaccination requirements to compete in the tournament. Speculations have taken place for months over his participation after the Serbian legend refused to reveal his vaccination status.

While there is still no update on the vaccination status of the 20-time Grand Slam champion, reports suggest that he is looking to apply for a medical exemption to compete in the tournament without getting jabbed. However, Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison had previously stated that no special treatment would be entertained.

Novak Djokovic considering applying for medical exemption

Several Australian organizations such as the Herald Sun and 7 News Melbourne had reported that Novak Djokovic could potentially apply for a medical exemption to compete at the Australian Open. However, Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison's statement on Thursday would suggest that the Serbian legend is unlikely to get any preferential treatment.

While speaking to reporters, Morrison said, "Those decisions are being made by medical officials and other officials, not by politicians. He [Djokovic] will follow the same rules as anyone else would. There are no special rules for tennis players or anyone else. They apply by the same rules and that they are the rules in place for the Victorian government and the Australian Open itself and they have their rules."

Meanwhile, Tennis Australia CEO and Australian Open tournament director Craig Tiley also made it clear that Djokovic will not be able to compete at the event if he was not vaccinated. While speaking to ABC he said, "To be clear up front, no one can play the Australian Open unless they are vaccinated."

However, he did state that there was a chance the Serbian could participate if he received a medical exemption. "I've seen reports this morning. There's been no medical exemptions that have been granted at this point. Everyone goes on the entry list. It's not a commitment list about exactly who's in the draw. That comes in several weeks' time when the actual list and draw gets finalised for the Australian Open," added Tiley.