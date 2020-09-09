US Open 2020: Alexander Zverev Embarrasses Commentator By Lashing Out At Him On Court

German tennis star Alexander Zverev kept alive his bid for a maiden Grand Slam title with a hard-fought win over Borna Coric in the US Open 2020 quarter-finals on Tuesday. Back in January, Zverev reached the semi-final of a Grand Slam for the first time, which was at the Australian Open, before losing to Dominic Thiem.

Alexander Zverev overcame Borna Coric in four sets 1-6, 7-6 (7-5), 7-6( 7-1), 6-3 to become the first German since Boris Becker (1995) to reach the semi-final of the US Open 2020. However, his US Open 2020 quarter-final match did not finish without a major talking point, i.e. Zverev silencing a commentator during the match.

US Open 2020: Alexander Zverev hits back at commentator

An unusual incident occurred during the third set when Alexander Zverev lost his cool before serving to Borna Coric. As per a report by Yahoo Sports, the World No.7 confronted ESPN courtside commentator Brad Gilbert, who had been discussing Zverev’s nine double faults too loudly. Zverev, while confronting Gilbert, said that he was talking too loud and he can hear every single word he was speaking. Following Zverev's outburst, Gilbert apologised to the player, being left completely red-faced after the incident.



All smiles for @alexzverev! 😁



The No. 5 seed is into his first career #USOpen semifinal. pic.twitter.com/ap96qanz8a — US Open Tennis (@usopen) September 8, 2020



After the incident, Zvererv went onto claim the third set tiebreak 7-1 and from there on, he continued his dominance in the fourth set to seal his spot in the US Open 2020 semi-finals. The 5th seeded German now faces Spain's Pablo Carreno Busta, who defeated Denis Shapovalov in his US Open 2020 quarter-final encounter.

Alexander Zverev now stands with a chance to lift the US Open 2020 title following Novak Djokovic’s disqualification from the tournament. World No.1 Novak Djokovic was defaulted from his fourth-round clash against Pablo Carreno Busta for hitting a lineswoman in the throat with a ball unintentionally after getting angry for playing poorly due to a sore shoulder.

Following Novak Djokovic's exit from the tournament, Alexander Zverev had said that the officials were just doing their job and there is nothing much he could say to that. He said that the incident left has left him in a little bit in shock and it was very unlucky and unfortunate.

US Open live streaming in India

Tennis lovers can enjoy the US Open live streaming in India by logging onto Disney+Hotstar. While on television, the US Open 2020 matches will be broadcasted on the Star Sports Network. The US Open live streaming in India will begin at 9:30 pm IST on Wednesday.

Image source: Alexander Zverev/ Twitter