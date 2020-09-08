US Open 2020: Line Judge Struck By Novak Djokovic Receiving Death Threats

On Sunday night (Monday IST), World No. 1 Novak Djokovic was disqualified from US Open 2020 after accidentally hitting the line judge, Laura Clark. The Serbian star's ball hit Clark in the throat as he was visibly frustrated with his showing in the fourth-round match against Pablo Carreno Busta. The 33-year-old ace later apologised through his Instagram account. However, the line judge, Laura Clark, reportedly started receiving death threats after the incident.

US Open 2020 judge Laura Clark receives hate after Novak Djokovic US Open incident

After being defaulted from the tournament, Djokovic ended up apologising. "I‘m extremely sorry to have caused her such stress. So unintended. So wrong," wrote the 17-time Grand Slam winner. He added that he felt "sad and empty" due to the whole situation, and was glad that she was feeling alright. He added that he would keep her name private to "respect her privacy". "As for the disqualification, I need to go back within and work on my disappointment and turn this all into a lesson for my growth and evolution as a player and human being," Djokovic wrote on Twitter. The three-time US Open champion also apologised to US Open 2020 while thanking all his fans for supporting him.

Social media trolls flooded Laura Clark's Instagram after Djokovic's US Open 2020 exit. Some fans reportedly referred to her late son Josh, who passed away in 2008 after a motorcycle accident. "Don't worry, you'll join him soon' while another posted: 'hahahahahahahaha YEEEEES, YEEEEEEEES." They even commented on her old 2011 posts, referring to her as "sick" and "alcoholic". They accused her of drinking "litres of alcohol" but not being able to survive a tennis ball. As per reports, the line judge endorses a wine company.

Djokovic US Open incident: World No.1 apologises to Clark, fans and US Open 2020

Novak Djokovic disqualified: USTA statement on Djokovic US Open incident

USTA statement on default of Novak Djokovic: pic.twitter.com/dqlt0mokg9 — US Open Tennis (@usopen) September 6, 2020

While Djokovic was playing well early on in the game, he fell on his shoulder after Busta caused him to change directions. After receiving a medical timeout, Djokovic returned and lost the game, following which he struck the line judge accidentally and was defaulted. However, the World No. 1's exit means that the US Open will now have a first-time men's singles Grand Slam champion for the first time since 2014.

