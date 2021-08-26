After younger sister Serena Williams' withdrawal from US Open 2021 due to injury, Venus Williams has also opted out of the final Grand Slam tournament of the year due to a leg injury. The seven-time Grand Slam champion has played just 12 matches this year and was sidelined for over a month after this years Wimbledon tournament. Venus Williams' injury comes after she had initially received a wild card to the US Open 2021, but eventually received direct entry following other withdrawals by virtue of a ranking of No 112 at the entry deadline.

Venus Williams withdraws from US Open 2021

The former World No 1 took to Twitter and posted a video message saying how disappointed she was to miss out on playing at US Open 2021. She said, "Not the best news from Serena and me today. It's super, super, super disappointing. [I've been] having some issues with my leg all this summer. Just couldn't work through it... I just was unable to figure out the equation, and there have been so many times when I was able to figure it out. This time, I couldn't just make any miracles work".

Not the best news everyone. I am joining @serenawilliams @RafaelNadal and @rogerfederer on the injured list. It’s still going to be a great US Open & many thanks to the @usta for the wild card. I was so looking forward to it, but it was not meant to be this year. I will be back! pic.twitter.com/s0PRgdSSx2 — Venus Williams (@Venuseswilliams) August 25, 2021

She further said I'm going to miss the Open. It's my favourite Slam and I've had so many amazing memories there and I can't wait to get back out on the court, whenever that is," she said. "I'm really disappointed and it's a tough time right now, but like all tough times, they don't last forever".

Serena Williams withdraws from US Open

Earlier in the day Serena Williams took to her official Instagram handle to announce her withdrawal from US Open 2021 and explained why she opted out of the tournament. She wrote, "After careful consideration and following the advice of my doctors and medical team, I have decided to withdraw from the US Open to allow my body to heal completely from a torn hamstring. New York is one o the most exciting cities in the world and one of my favourite places to play- I'll miss seeing the fans but will be cheering everyone on from afar. Thank you for your continued support and love. I'll see you soon." Serena has been stranded on 23 Grand Slams since the 2017 Australian Open and missed out on her 24th Grand Slam after withdrawing from this years Wimbledon due to injury.