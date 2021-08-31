US Open 2021: 'Angry' Nick Kyrgios Bows Out Of Tournament In First-round Meltdown

Nick Kyrgios's defeat to Roberto Bautista Agut in the first round of the US Open 2021 was witnessed with some drama from the Australian tennis star. The No. 8 seed Roberto Bautista Agut won the match 6-3, 6-4, 6-0 in one hour and 48 minutes and now has a 2-1 head-to-head record against Kyrgios.

Apart from Kyrgios' straight-set loss, the match will also be remembered for his argument with the chair umpire over a towel.

US Open 2021: Nick Kyrgios argues with chair umpire

The Australian tennis star had opted to miss the tournament last year due to a coronavirus pandemic. However, this time around it was more about complaining about the opponent besides ending up on the losing side of the contest. The match started with both the players going to toe in the first three games of the match. However, after that, Nick Kyrgios started to lose his cool.

As the match progressed the Australian started bickering with the chair umpire about having to walk his towel to the corners of the court instead of throwing it where he wanted. He also muttered about having to be on the court so late at night and Bautista Agut's bathroom break after the second set.

The Australian star was penalized a first serve midway through the third set for a repeated time violation. However, by then it was clear that Kyrgios wasn't coming back. After losing the first set 6-3, the Australian failed to regain his composure and lost the second set to his Spanish opponent 6-4. Roberto Bautista Agut finally put a nail in the coffin taking the third set 6-0 to wing the match in one hour and 48 minutes.

Roberto Bautista Agut's stats following his win over Nick Kyrgios

Bautista Agut hit just 14 unforced errors compared to Nick Kyrgios 36. He had four fewer winner’s (33) compared to Kyrgios’ 37. Coming to first-serve points, Bautista Agut won 80% of first-serve points and 53% on second serves. The Spanish tennis star was a perfect 12 from 12 on net points and fended off the sole break point he faced.