US Open 2021: Novak Djokovic's Route To A Possible 21st Grand Slam Revealed

Having already pocketed the first three Grand Slam tournaments of the year, Novak Djokovic is gunning to complete Grand Slam by lifting this year's US Open trophy. The first round of the tournament will begin on 30 August. Back In 2015, the Serbian had had the chance to win all four titles after having won three Grand Slams before losing to Stan Wawrinka at the French Open.

With Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal already withdrawing their names from the tournament, Djokovic is clearly the favourite to win the tile. The US Open draw on Thursday revealed Djokovic's path to future glory with a couple of blockbuster matches to look forward to.

Novak Djokovic's quest for Grand Slam

Novak Djokovic's quest for Grand Slam will begin against a qualifier following which he could face big-hitting German all-court player Jan-Lennard Struff, who took a set from the Serb at last years Australian Open. If the Serbian does manage to clear round two he could either face former US Open finalist Kei Nishikori or 27th seed David Goffin in round three. In the fourth round, Djokovic could face either Aslan Karatsev, whom he defeated in the Australian Open semi-finals, or Australian 14th seed Alex de Minaur.

On the road to tennis immortality.



These men stand between Novak Djokovic and the calendar Grand Slam.

In the quarter-finals stage, Djokovic could either meet sixth seed Matteo Berrettini, whom he beat in the Wimbledon final or 10th seed Hubert Hurkacz. The Serbian is likely to meet fourth-seeded German Alexander Zverev in the semi-final, who had earlier defeated him en route to the Tokyo Olympics gold medal. Zverev is currently on an 11-match winning streak.

Other matches to look forward to in Round 1 of US Open 2021

World No. 3 Stefanos Tsitsipas will go up against 2012 champion and former World No. 1 Andy Murray in his opening match of the US Open 2021. Second seed Daniil Medvedev will face French veteran Richard Gasquet. Alexander Zverev will open his campaign against big-serving American Sam Querrey. Australian Nick Kyrgios will play gritty Spaniard Roberto Bautista Agut in his opening round match.

Some first-round matches this year at the US Open



Tsitsipas v. Murray

Medvedev v. Gasquet

Bautista Agut v. Kyrgios

Ruud v. Tsonga

Norrie v. Alcaraz

Isner v. Nakashima

Novak Djokovic's past US Open performances

Djokovic is looking to lift the fourth US Open title of his career. The Serbian ace won the Grand Slam in 2011, 2015, and 2018. He has also been a five-time runner-up at the US Open. Winning the US Open 2021 will help him equal the likes of Robert Wrenn, John McEnroe, and Rafael Nadal in winning four US Open honours.