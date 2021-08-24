US Open 2021 Organisers Boost Players Compensation Amount, Champions To Receive Less Money

The upcoming US Open 2021 will witness a major boost for tennis players with the organisers of the tournament increasing the prize money for the winners and other participants in this years edition. After lowering prize money due to lost revenue following the global pandemic, the US Tennis Association on Monday announced that it will be boosting total player compensation to a record $57.5 million. The US Open 2021 is scheduled for August 30 and will go on till September. 12.

US Open 2021 prize money

The winner of the Men's and Women's singles competition at US Open 2021 will be pocketing $2,500,000 compared to $3,000,000 which they pocketed last year. The lowest amount for the top prize at Flushing Meadows since 2012, when the singles champ each received $1.9 million. The player compensation figure is slightly more compared to $57.2 million in 2019 and $53.4 million in 2020. The US Open 2021 Qualifiers Tournament will now offer nearly $6 million in prize money, a 66% increase over 2019 (the last time US Open Qualifying was held).

Additionally, the first-round main-draw prize money is now $75,000, a 23% increase over last year. To achieve these numbers, the players and Tour management agreed to decrease the singles champion’s prize from its previous $3 million to $2.5 million. The runner-up prize money also is being reduced accordingly, to $1.25 million.

US Open Qualifying Schedule

Coming to the US Open qualifying schedule the matches are set to be played from August 24. Sixteen men and 16 women will earn entry into the main-draw draw at the close of the US Open 2021 qualifiers. The 128-player US Open qualifying draws sees the top seed in the men's qualifying event handed to France's Benjamin Bonzi who is ranked world No. 94, while Croatia's Ana Konjuh has been given top seed in the women's draw. The US Open qualifying matches will be closed to the public in the interest of health and safety.

US Open Top Seeds

The seeding for the US 2021 is yet to be revealed but World No 1 Novak Djokovic is very much the top seed in the men's draw. The Serbian will be bidding to complete the first calendar-year Grand Slam by a man since Rod Laver in 1969 and eyeing a men’s-record 21st major singles championship. In the women's section, Naomi Osaka is the defending women’s champion as she seeks a fifth Grand Slam title.