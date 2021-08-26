US Open 2021 To Witness Return Of Spectators After Organisers Allow 100% Fan Capacity

Following the implementation of strict protocols due to surging COVID cases, fans were banned from attending last year's US Open. However, things will return to normalcy following the huge decision taken by the organisers. This year's US Open tennis tournament will see the return of spectators who will not be required to wear masks or show proof of their vaccination status in order to attend matches.

According to a report by Associated Press, Dr Brian Hainline, a US Tennis Association first vice president and member of its medical advisory group said that the goal is not to prevent all cases of COVID. The goal, really, is to be certain that we don't have an outbreak of COVID that's going to be unusual or that we would regret it, We're still relying on the goodwill of people. The unvaccinated although it's not going to be enforced they really should be wearing masks. I expect many vaccinated individuals are going to be wearing masks, as well."

As per the report, spectators won't need to fill out health questionnaires and will not have their temperatures taken to access the Billie Jean King National Tennis Center. To eat indoors, anyone 12 and older will need to show proof they've had at least one dose of a vaccine. All courts are considered outdoor venues including, thanks to their air-filtration systems, Arthur Ashe Stadium and Louis Armstrong Stadium, even if their retractable roofs are closed because of rain.

The organisers of the US Open have decided that players don't need to be vaccinated to compete, but they will be tested for COVID-19 when they arrive in New York and then every four days. A positive result will force the player to isolate for 10 days and withdraw from the tournament.

The report further states that while players and their team members are allowed to go out in the city during the tournament, a graphic distributed by the USTA reads in bold lettering: It is highly recommended that everyone exercise caution, especially given the delta variant. Try to avoid large, crowded indoor settings. Socialize only among your team when indoors. Keep masks on indoors even with other fully vaccinated persons who are not in your support team.

