US Open 2022: A Look At World No. 1 Daniil Medvedev's Projected Path To 2nd Major Title

The final grand slam tournament of the year i.e US Open 2022 will get underway on Monday, August 29 with all eyes being set on defending champion Daniil Medvedev. In absence of Novak Djokovic, Rafael Nadal will be the Russian's major threat as he will look to take away the title from him. While Nadal will aim for his third grand slam tennis title of the year and 23rd overall, Medvedev will look to end the season by retaining the trophy at flushing meadows. He had earlier lost out on the title in Australia and semi-final exit in Paris. Let's take a look at Medvedev's route to US open final.

US Open 2022 draw: Daniil Medvedev's road to US Open final

Daniil Medvedev to become first non 'big four' to take top seeding at US Open 2022. The Russian will now look to become the first male player since Roger Federer to win back-to-back US Open titles in New York. However, the path to glory will not be easy as he will have to overcome a few dangerous opponents on the way to the final.

Daniil Medvedev US open campaign will begin against Stefan Kozlov which should be an easy outing for the defending champion. In the second round, he will be up against Arthur Rinderknech which again should be an easy outing. His test begins in Round 3 where he could face Nikoloz Basilashvili. Medvedev's consistency combined with a powerful baseline game should see him through.

In round four Medvedev could face Robert Bautista Agurt. This match should be a tricky affair but Medvedev should be through to the next round. In the quarterfinal, Medvedev could meet Canadian Felix Auger-Aliassime. Last year Medvedev defeated Aliassimein in a one-sided contest to reach the final. He will be aiming to repeat similar performances this year as well. The World No 1 could face Stefanos Tsitsipas in the semi-final match.

The Greek has had a solid run in grand slams reaching the third round of all three tournaments this year. He previously faced Medvedev in Australia and will be out to end his run in the semi-final. However, the Russian should be through thanks to his superior head-to-head record. In the final Medvedev is likely to be up against Nadal who has a better head-to-head record against him.

Rafael Nadal's season ahead of US Open 2022

Rafael Nadal has had a terrific campaign so far losing only four out of 39 matches this year despite having to go through injuries. The 36-year-old holds a 19-0 record in the major tournament, and the US Open gives him a chance to cap the season on a high after winning the Australian Open and Roland Garros trophies apart from reaching the semi-finals of Wimbledon. Rafael Nadal has won US Open four times and will be aiming for his fifth crown and also become the first man to win 23 Grand slam titles.