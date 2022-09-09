US Open 2022: Carlos Alcaraz Could Leave Behind Hewitt In Major Feat When He Faces Tiafoe

Despite being just 19, Carlos Alcaraz Garfia has taken the tennis world by storm by registering several wins over some of the biggest stars of the game. And he would have the opportunity to get another feather under his cap when he faces Frances Tiafoe in the US Open 2022 semi-finals on Friday. If the Spaniard were to defeat the American in the clash, he would leave behind former world number one's Lleyton Hewitt in a massive feat.

Alcaraz could leave behind Nadal in a huge feat

If Carlos Alcaraz Garfia were to defeat Frances Tiafoe in the US Open 2022 men's singles semi-final on September 9, he would be on course to become the youngest player to reach the top of the ATP rankings since Lleyton Hewitt in 2001. The teenager could achieve this historic feat at the age of just 19 years and four months. In comparison, Hewitt became the world's number one player at the age of 20 years and nine months.

How can Carlos Alcaraz become world no. 1?

While Carlos Alcaraz Garfia has the opportunity to become the world number one with two potential matches remaining in the ongoing US Open 2022, achieving this historic feat is going to be far from easy. As things stand, three players are still in contention for the top spot in the ATP rankings: Alcaraz, Rafael Nadal and Casper Ruud. Below is a look at the permutations and combinations that can decide who becomes the next world number one.

If Alcaraz were to beat Frances Tiafoe and reach the finals, he would be the world number one as per the live rankings. However, if the Spaniard is to keep the top position in the ATP rankings at the end of the Grand Slam in New York, he would also have to hope that Casper Ruud either loses his semi-final clash against Karen Khachanov or he beats the Norwegian in the final himself. In the case that Ruud wins the final, he would be the new top-ranked men's singles player.

However, in the scenario that both players fail to make it to the final, Rafael Nadal would become the new world number one. This is because ahead of the US Open 2022 semi-finals, the 36-year-old has the highest number of points when it comes to the ATP live rankings.