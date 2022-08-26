US Open 2022 Draw: Analysing Rafael Nadal's Projected Path To A 23rd Grand Slam Title

The tennis world is up for a treat in the coming weeks, as the final major tournament of the year, US Open 2022 kicks off on August 29, Monday. With the withdrawal of Wimbledon Championships 2022 winner Novak Djokovic, Spanish great Rafael Nadal eyes a record-breaking 23rd Grand Slam title win at the US Open 2022. Earlier this year, Nadal won the Australian Open 2022 and French Open 2022 and now has a chance to become the first tennis player to win 23 major titles in Men’s Singles.

Rafael Nadal's projected path to a 23rd Grand Slam title

World No. 3 Nadal heads into the US Open 2022 as the second seed after No. 2-ranked Alexander Zverev withdrew due to an ankle injury. The Spaniard will open his campaign on Tuesday, with the Round 1 match against Australian wild card entry Rinky Hijikata. Eyeing a 5th US Open title win, Nadal might face Russia’s Aslan Karatsev in Round 2.

Rafael Nadal vs Daniil Medvedev: Favorites for US Open 2022 finals

As per US Open, Nadal might face Serbia’s Miomir Kecmanovic in the 3rd Round and Diego Schwartzman of Argentina in the next round. Heading into the quarter-finals, Nadal might face UK’s Cameron Norrie eyeing a place in the semis. The 36-year-old is likely to face Spanish youngster Carlos Alcaraz in the semi-final. In the meantime, he is most likely to clash against World No. 1 Daniil Medvedev in the summit clash, which is scheduled to be played on September 12.

US Open 2022: Rafael Nadal eyes 23rd Grand Slam title, 5th title of 2022

It is pertinent to mention that Rafael made a comeback to the tennis court, earlier this month during the Cincinnati Open 2022. He was on the sidelines for over a month due to a chronic abdominal injury that he suffered during the Wimbledon 2022. However, having recovered from the injury, Nadal now looks to add the fifth title to his tally in 2022.

Nadal kicked off the 2022 season with a title win at Melbourne, before winning his 21st Grand Slam title in the Australian Open 2022. He continued the winning momentum and won the Mexican Open 2022, before winning the French Open 2022 in June and taking his tally of Grand Slam titles to 22. During the Western & Southern Open 2022 in Cincinnati, Nadal suffered a 6-7 (11), 6-4, 6-3 loss at the hands of Borna Coric.

(Image: AP/@usopen/Twitter)