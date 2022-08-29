US Open 2022 Draw: Predicted Route To Final For Serena Williams In Farewell Tour

After setting the benchmark for women's tennis in a career spanning over two-decade, the US Open 2022 tournament will be Serena Williams' last hurrah. The 23-time grand slam champion had recently announced that she will be retiring from the sport following the US Open 2022. Serena Williams farewell tour has not been a memorable one so far crashing out early in the tournaments she has played so far.

After an early exit from Wimbledon, Serena Williams did win her first match of the season at Canadian Open beating Nuria Parrizas Diaz. However, she crashed out in the second round losing to Belinda Bencic. In Cincinnati, William's bowed out in the first round losing to defending US Open champion, Emma Raducanu. Despite the poor results in the build-up to the tournament, the American will look to put up a fight and go deep into the tournament. Here's a look at Serena Williams US Open 2022 draw.

US Open 2022 draw: A look at Serena Williams path to the final

Serena Williams quest for the US Open title will begin against Danka Kovinic. The 27-year-old could be a serious challenger having registered an upset win over US Open champion Emma Raducanu in the Australian Open. If Williams sails through the first round she could meet no 2 seed Anett Kontaveit.

Kontaveit has been struggling for form and needs to step up her game to register victory over Williams. The American will either face Martina Trevisan or Ajla Tomljanovic in the third round. If former World no 1 clears all three rounds her fourth opponent could clash with last year's US Open finalist Leylah Fernandez or 2021 Roland Garros champion Barbora Krejcikova.

During the quarterfinal stage Serena Williams is likely to come across 2022 Wimbledon runner-up Ons Jabeur with two-time Grand Slam champion Simona Halep her possible semi-final opponent. If Williams manages to clear all rounds including the semi-final she is likely to face either world no 1 Iga Swiatek or Naomi Osaka in the final to decide US Open 2022 winner.

Serena Williams' retirement

Serena Williams has had a decorated career winning 73 singles tournaments and a record 23 Grand Slams in the Open Era. She held the top spot in the WTA rankings for a total of 319 weeks and also reached 32 finals, having won five WTA Finals. She has also won four Olympic gold medals, one Federation Cup and two Hopman Cups. While announcing her retirement Serena Williams explained that it is time to walk away from tennis and spend time with her family.

In her column in Vogue magazine she wrote, "Maybe the best word to describe what I’m up to is evolution. I’m here to tell you that I’m evolving away from tennis, toward other things that are important to me. A few years ago I quietly started Serena Ventures, a venture capital firm. Soon after that, I started a family. I want to grow that family."