US Open 2022: Frances Tiafoe Breaks A 17-year Old Record In Stunning Win Over Rafael Nadal

America's Frances Tiafoe on Tuesday made a huge statement at the Arthur Ashe Stadium beating title favourite Rafael Nadal in the round of 16 clash. Tiafoe knocked off the 22-time Grand Slam champion and No. 2 seed, 6-4, 4-6, 6-4, 6-3 and thus ensuring his maiden US Open quarterfinal appearance. The loss meant Nadal witnessed his 22 match unbeaten run in Grand Slam events coming to an end. Besides beating Nadal, the 22nd seed American also wrote his name in the history books.

US Open: Frances Tiafoe makes history after beating Rafael Nadal

Frances Tiafoe became the first American since 2005 and just the third player from his country to defeat Rafael Nadal at a Grand Slam. James Blake was the last man to beat Rafael Ndal at the US Open which came in the third round of 2005 edition. Andy Roddick was the first American player to beat Nadal which was in second round of 2004 US Open.

The 24-year-old's (Tiafoe) previous entry into the last eight of a Grand Slam event came back in 2019 at the Australian Open where he was beaten by Nadal. Tiafoe also became the first American men's player to reach the quarterfinal at Flushing Meadows since John Isner in 2018 and the youngest to accomplish the feat since Andy Roddick in 2006.

Who is Frances Tiafoe?

The 24-year-old was born and raised in Maryland and is ranked No. 26 in the world. He is currently the second-best American player behind Taylor Fritz, who is ranked 12th in the world. He reached the semifinals of the 2014 US Open boy's singles before going on to win the USTA National Championships the following year. The year 2018 was Tiafoe's best year on the ATP tour, where he won his first ATP Title at the Delray Beach Open and also managed to break into the Top-50 in the world rankings. The next year saw him reach his career-best raking of World No. 26.

Nadal vs Tiafoe match highlights

Frances Tiafoe won the first set against the 2019 US Open champion. Nadal just like in the earlier rounds came back from a set down to level the match following errors made by his younger opponent. The Spaniard made a comeback winning the second set 6-4. Despite losing the second set, Tiafoe never lost his focus as he took the third set to remain ahead of his opponent. In the fourth set, Nadal raced to a 3-1 lead but Tiafoe worked his way back into the set. The American won the next five games to seal the victory.