US Open 2022 Live Streaming: How To Watch Men's Singles Semi-finals LIVE In India, UK, US?

After more than a week of intense tennis action at Flushing Meadows in New York, it is time for the men's US Open 2022 semi-finals. The first semi will take place between fifth seed Casper Ruud and 27th seed Karen Khachanov while the second semi will take place between third seed Carlos Alcaraz Garfia and 22nd seed Frances Tiafoe.

Ahead of what promises to be two exciting clashes between four of the top stars in the men's singles game, here is a look at how to watch US Open 2022 live in India, the UK and the US.

What time will Ruud vs Khachanov begin?

The Casper Ruud vs Karen Khachanov US Open 2022 semi-final clash will not begin earlier than 12:30 AM IST on Saturday, September 10.

What time will Alcaraz vs Tiafoe begin?

The other US Open 2022 semi-final clash between Carlos Alcaraz Garfia and Frances Tiafoe will not begin earlier than 4:30 AM IST on Saturday, September 10.

How to watch US Open 2022 live in India?

Fans wondering how to watch US Open 2022 live in India can tune in to the Sony Sports Network, which has the official telecasting rights in the country. Meanwhile, fans can also track the live scores and updates of the two clashes on the official social media handles of the tournament.

US Open 2022 live streaming details

As for the live streaming of both matches, Indian fans can tune in to the SonyLIV app or website.

Where to watch tournament in US?

Fans in the United States wanting to watch the US Open 2022 live can tune in to the ESPN Network. The Casper Ruud vs Karen Khachanov clash will not begin earlier than 3:00 PM ET on Friday, September 10, while the Carlos Alcaraz Garfia vs Frances Tiafoe clash will not begin earlier than 7:00 PM ET on the same day.

How to watch US Open 2022 in UK?

UK fans wanting to watch the US Open 2022 can tune in to Amazon Prime Video. The Casper Ruud vs Karen Khachanov clash will not begin earlier than 8:00 PM BST on Friday, September 10, while the Carlos Alcaraz Garfia vs Frances Tiafoe clash will not begin earlier than 12:00 AM BST on Saturday, September 11.