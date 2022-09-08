US Open 2022 Semi-finals: Full Schedule, Players, Dates, Timings & Live Streaming Details

Spanish youngster Carlos Alzaraz defeated Italy’s Jannik Sinner by 3-6, 6-7 (9), 6-7 (7), 7-5, 6-3 in the quarter-final of US Open 2022 and sealed the final spot in the upcoming semi-final. Following a thrilling match that lasted of five hours and 15 minutes, No. 3 seeded Alcaraz reached his first Grand Slam semifinal. He also became the youngest male player so far to reach the semi-final of the final Grand Slam tournament of the year, since Pete Sampras won the title at the age of 19 in 1990.

He will now face World No. 3 France Tiafoe in the semi-final, which will be held on Friday night. Tiafoe earlier became the first American player to reach the US Open semi-final since 2006, after defeating No. 9 seed Andrey Rublev 7-6 (3), 7-6 (0), 6-4 in the quarters. The 24-year-old also defeated 22-time Grand Slam champion Rafael Nadal in the fourth round of US Open 2022.

Karen Kachanov vs Casper Ruud in US Open 2022 semi-final

Meanwhile, Karen Kachanov also reached his first ever Grand Slam semi-final after picking up a 7-5, 4-6, 7-5, 6-7 (7), 6-4 win against Australia’s Nick Kyrgios. He will face World No. 7 Casper Ruud in the semifinals on Friday night, who also seeks a place in his first US Open final. Ruud defeated Matteo Berrteni in the quarter-final on Tuesday night.

Iga Swiatek and Ons Jabeur eye spot in the US Open 2022 final

In the women’s singles event, World No. 1 Iga Swiatek will face Aryna Sabalenka in the semi-final. Swiatek stormed into the semis after defeating Jessica Pegula in two sets during the quarters, while Sabalenka qualified for the semis after defeating Karolina Pliskova in two straight sets. On the other hand, Caroline Garcia will face Ons Jabeur in the other semi-final for the women’s singles event at US Open 2022. There are many more exciting semi-final clashes in Men’s Doubles, Women’s Doubles and Mixed Doubles lined up at US Open 2022.

US Open 2022 semifinals: Full Schedule, Date and Timings

Men’s singles semifinals

Karen Khachanov vs Casper Ruud on September 10, Saturday at 12:30 AM IST

Carlos Alcaraz vs Frances Tiafoe on September 10, Saturday at 12:30 AM IST

Women's singles semifinals

Ons Jabeur vs Caroline Garcia on September 9, Friday at 4:30 AM IST

Iga Swiatek vs Aryna Sabalenka on September 9, Friday at 5:45 AM IST

Men's doubles semifinals

R. Ram/J. Salisbury vs J. Cabal/R. Farah on September 8, Thursday at 9:30 PM IST

M. Arevalo/J. Rojer vs W. Koolhof/N. Skupski on September 8, Thursday at 9:30 PM IST

Mixed doubles semifinals

C. McNally/W. Blumberg vs S. Sanders/J. Peers on September 9, Friday at 12:10 AM IST

Women's doubles semifinals

N. Melichar-Martinez/E. Perez vs B. Krejcikova/K. Siniakova on September 9, Friday at 1:30 AM IST

C. Dolehide/S. Sanders vs T. Townsend/C. McNally on September 9, Friday

How to watch the live telecast of the US Open 2022 in India and the US?

Sony Sports Network is the official broadcaster of the US Open 2022 in India. The semi-finals will be telecast live on the Sony Six and Sony Ten channels in India. In the US, ESPN, ESPN2, and ESPN3 will telecast the match.

How to watch the live streaming of the US Open 2022 in India and the US?

The live streaming of the US Open 2022 semi-finals will be available on SonyLIV in India and ESPN++ in the US.