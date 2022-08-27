US Open 2022: 'The World Of Tennis Will Keep Going,' Says Nadal On Djokovic's Absence

Novak Djokovic's fiercest rival Rafael Nadal has expressed his disappointment over the Serbian's absence from the final grand slam tournament. Djokovic's decision to stay unvaccinated saw him miss Australian Open and now the US Open. Nadal is gunning for his fifth title at Flushing Meadows and the Spaniard is of the view that the show will always go on with or without the sport’s biggest stars.

Rafael Nadal on Novak Djokovic's absence from US Open 2022

Djokovic only withdrew hours before Thursday’s US Open draw following US Government's decision to not relax restrictions in time. With Novak Djokovic absent, Nadal stands a chance to win his 23rd Grand Slam title. According to The Guardian, Nadal while expressing his disappointment said, “From my personal perspective, it’s very sad news. It’s always a shame when the best players of the world are not able to play a tournament because of injuries or because of different reasons.It’s tough for the fans, tough for the tournament. In my opinion, tough for the players, too, because we want to have the best field possible.” The current Australian and French Open champion went on to add that the tennis world will keep going even in absence of the big three.

He said, "The world of tennis (will) keep going, even if it is not good news for everyone. The world continues and tennis will continue after me, after Novak, after Roger. Without a doubt, Novak is one of the most important players of the last 20 years, the history of our sport. In a personal way I feel sorry for him that he’s not able to travel here. But on the other hand ... (it’s his choice).”

Rafael Nadal's projected path to US Open 2022 final

The Spaniard who is seeded second at this years US Open 2022 will open his campaign on Tuesday against Australian wild card entry Rinky Hijikata. If Nadal clears first round he might face Russia’s Aslan Karatsev in Round 2. Nadal could clash Serbia’s Miomir Kecmanovic in the 3rd Round followed by Diego Schwartzman of Argentina in round 4. Heading into the quarter-finals, possibility is high that Nadal locks horns with UK’s Cameron Norrie. In the semi-final, the 36-year-old is likely to face Spanish youngster Carlos Alcaraz with World No. 1 Daniil Medvedev likely to be the final hurdle between him and the fifth US Open crown. The summit clash, which is scheduled to be played on September 12.