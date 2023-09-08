US Open 2023: Sachin Tendulkar Applauds Rohan Bopanna As He Creates History At Age 43

Sachin Tendulkar, the iconic former Indian cricketer, recently took to social media to extend his heartfelt wishes to tennis legend Rohan Bopanna ahead of the US Open 2023 men's doubles final. In a heartwarming message shared on X (formerly Twitter), Tendulkar highlighted the timeless nature of sportsmanship and the enduring spirit of champions. Bopanna and his partner, Matthew Ebden will play against USA's Rajeev Ram and Great Britain's Joe Salisbury.

3 things you need to know

Rohan Bopanna became the oldest player to reach the final of a Grand Slam

The last time Bopanna reached the US Open men's doubles final was in 2010

Bopanna recently reached the semi-final of Wimbledon with Matthew Ebden

Also Read: US Open Men's Doubles Semi-final: How To Watch Rohan Bopanna's Match In India, UK & USA?

Tendulkar sends good wishes to Bopanna

Tendulkar began his message by drawing parallels between tennis and life itself, emphasizing that age should not be seen as a barrier but as a milestone of experience and resilience. He specifically lauded Rohan Bopanna, who, at the age of 43, has defied conventional expectations and continued to excel in the competitive world of professional tennis.

The cricketing legend went on to express his admiration for Bopanna's unwavering dedication and the undeniable strength of his champion's spirit. Tendulkar extended his best wishes not only to Rohan Bopanna but also to his doubles partner, Matthew Ebden, as they prepared to face their opponents in the US Open 2023 men's doubles final.

In the game of tennis, as in life, age is not a barrier but a milestone of experience and resilience. Rohan, at 43, you've proven that the spirit of a champion only grows stronger with time. Best wishes to you and Matthew for the finals - may your racquets speak the language of… pic.twitter.com/FfsVQSixAe — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) September 8, 2023

Also Read: Rohan Bopanna: 43-year-old Indian Tennis Legend Defies Age With Remarkable Run In US Open

As fans eagerly await the final showdown, Tendulkar's words serve as a source of inspiration and encouragement for Rohan Bopanna and his partner as they strive for victory in the prestigious tournament. Bopanna and his Australian partner reached the final following a straight-set victory in the semifinals on Thursday.

Image: Instagram/SachinTendulkar/X/SAI_Media