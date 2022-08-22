Last Updated:

US Open: 22-time Grand Slam Champion Rafael Nadal Begins Preparations For Tournament

Rafael Nadal will now be eyeing for his record fifth US Open crown having earlier won titles at Flushing Meadows back in 2010, 2013, 2017 and 2019.

Written By
Suraj Alva
Rafael Nadal practices ahead of US Open 2022

Image: AP


Rafael Nadal is gearing up to play US Open for the first time in three years as he shared a glimpse of his practice session at the Arthur Ashe Stadium. The Spaniard recently made his return from an injury he suffered at Wimbledon but crashed out early during the Cincinnati Open at the hands of eventual winner Borna Coric. The US Open 2022 will start on August 29 and conclude on September 10. 

Rafael Nadal starts preparation for US Open 2022 

Rafael Nadal will be eyeing his record fifth US Open crown having earlier won titles at Flushing Meadows back in 2010, 2013, 2017 and 2019. Taking to Instagram Rafael Nadal shared an image of himself and declared that he was focused ahead of the US open 2022. He wrote," First practice on Ashe… focus!”. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Rafa Nadal (@rafaelnadal)

 

Nadal practices in New York

Following the defeat to Coric at Cincinnati, Rafael Nadal in his statement had said, “With a week-and-a-half to New York, it’s sad to not play here. I need to get into Grand Slam mode. I need to practice. I need to return better. I need days. It’s better to come back when you’ve spent a period of time outside and win your first match. I wasn’t ready enough to win the match today. The big thing is to stay healthy. It’s a difficult injury to manage. I need to take it step-by-step.”

READ | 'I need to get into Grand Slam mode, need to practice': Rafael Nadal crashes out of Cincinnati Masters

Rafael Nadal won his fourth US Open title back in 2019, but since then he has not taken part in the 2020 and 2021 editions. In 2020, Rafael Nadal decided against taking part in the final Grand slam event of the year due to COVID-19 concerns. In 2021, Nadal announced that he was set to miss the remainder of the season due to a foot injury giving chance for Djokovic to go ahead of him in terms of grand slam title victories. However, the Serbian was beaten by Daniil Medvedev in the final.

READ | 'Need to analyze every day': Rafael Nadal on abdominal injury ahead of Cincinnati Open

US Open 2022 to have the biggest player compensation amount 

Just a couple of days back USTA announced the increase in prize money at US Open 2022. The total player compensation will be $60.1 million, topping the $57.5 million money which was paid last year. The winner of the US Open 2022 will receive prize money of $2,600,000 ($2.6 million). The finalist of the US Open 2022 will be rewarded with $1.3 million, while the players who progress to the last eight will earn $445,000 and the ones entering the semi-finals, will bag $705,000. The total prize money for the US Open 2022 qualifying has reached the $6.26 million mark with the players entering the main draw will be given $80,000 as money. Players who progress to the second round will get $121,000. 

READ | Rafael Nadal vs Novak Djokovic rematch suffers big blow as Spaniard skips Davis Cup 2022
READ | Nadal can capitalise on Djokovic's absence in Cincinnati to close in on THIS huge record
COMMENT