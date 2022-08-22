US Open: 22-time Grand Slam Champion Rafael Nadal Begins Preparations For Tournament

Rafael Nadal is gearing up to play US Open for the first time in three years as he shared a glimpse of his practice session at the Arthur Ashe Stadium. The Spaniard recently made his return from an injury he suffered at Wimbledon but crashed out early during the Cincinnati Open at the hands of eventual winner Borna Coric. The US Open 2022 will start on August 29 and conclude on September 10.

Rafael Nadal starts preparation for US Open 2022

Rafael Nadal will be eyeing his record fifth US Open crown having earlier won titles at Flushing Meadows back in 2010, 2013, 2017 and 2019. Taking to Instagram Rafael Nadal shared an image of himself and declared that he was focused ahead of the US open 2022. He wrote," First practice on Ashe… focus!”.

Following the defeat to Coric at Cincinnati, Rafael Nadal in his statement had said, “With a week-and-a-half to New York, it’s sad to not play here. I need to get into Grand Slam mode. I need to practice. I need to return better. I need days. It’s better to come back when you’ve spent a period of time outside and win your first match. I wasn’t ready enough to win the match today. The big thing is to stay healthy. It’s a difficult injury to manage. I need to take it step-by-step.”

Rafael Nadal won his fourth US Open title back in 2019, but since then he has not taken part in the 2020 and 2021 editions. In 2020, Rafael Nadal decided against taking part in the final Grand slam event of the year due to COVID-19 concerns. In 2021, Nadal announced that he was set to miss the remainder of the season due to a foot injury giving chance for Djokovic to go ahead of him in terms of grand slam title victories. However, the Serbian was beaten by Daniil Medvedev in the final.

US Open 2022 to have the biggest player compensation amount

Just a couple of days back USTA announced the increase in prize money at US Open 2022. The total player compensation will be $60.1 million, topping the $57.5 million money which was paid last year. The winner of the US Open 2022 will receive prize money of $2,600,000 ($2.6 million). The finalist of the US Open 2022 will be rewarded with $1.3 million, while the players who progress to the last eight will earn $445,000 and the ones entering the semi-finals, will bag $705,000. The total prize money for the US Open 2022 qualifying has reached the $6.26 million mark with the players entering the main draw will be given $80,000 as money. Players who progress to the second round will get $121,000.