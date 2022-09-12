US Open: A Look Back At 10 Youngest Men's Grand Slam Champions Before Carlos Alcaraz

Carlos Alcaraz etched his name in the history books on Monday following the US Open triumph over Casper Rudd at Flushing Meadows. Alcaraz beat Casper Ruud 6-4, 2-6, 7-6 (1), 6-3 to become the second- youngest champion in US Open history and the youngest man to achieve the World No.1 rankings. The Carlos Alcaraz vs Casper Ruud men's final lasted for three hours and 20 minutes. The Spaniard (Alcaraz) is not the first player to have won a Grand Slam title at a such young age. We take a look at some of the other tennis stars who have achieved similar feats at a such young age.

List of players to have won Grand Slam titles at a young age

1) Michael Chang

Former US tennis star Michael Chang was the youngest player to have ever won a Grand Slam title. Chang was just 17 years and 110 days old when he won the 1989 French Open beating Stefan Edberg in the final by a score of 6-1, 3-6, 4-6, 6-4, 6-2.

2) Boris Becker

The former World No 1 won his first Grand Slam title back in 1985. At just 17 years and 228 days, Becker beat Kevin Curren 6-3, 6-7, 7-6, 6-4 to win the Wimbledon trophy.

3) Mats Wilander

The Swedish former World No.1 lifted his maiden Grand Slam title at 17 years and 293 days. Wilander defeated Guillermo Vilas 1-6, 7-6, 6-0, 6-4 to win the men's singles Roland Garros title in 1982.

4) Bjorn Borg

Another Swedish legend Bjorn Borg won his maiden Grand Slam title at the age of 18 years. Borg registered a 2-6, 6-7, 6-0, 6-1, 6-1 win over Manuel Orantes to win the 1974 Roland Garros title.

5) Rafael Nadal

The 22-time Grand Slam champion won his first major trophy when he was just 19. Rafael Nadal won the 2005 French Open trophy defeating Mariano Puerta in the final by a scoreline of 6-7, 6-3, 6-1, 7-5.

6) Pete Sampras

The American legend was just 19 years, 29 days old when he won the 1990 US Open title. Sampras defeated Andre Agassi in the final winning the match 6-4, 6-3, 6-2.

7) Carlos Alcaraz

The Spaniard won the US Open 2022 title while he is still just 19 years, 129 days old. He also became the second-youngest US Open champion since Pete Sampras back in 1990.

8) Stefan Edberg

The first Grand Slam title of Stefan Edberg's career was the 1985 Australian Open which he won at 19 years, 324 days. The Swedish star defeated the two-time defending champion Mats Wilander 6-4, 6-3, 6-3 to win the title.

9) Lleyton Hewitt

The Australian lifted the 2001 US Open title when he was just 20 years,198 days old. Hewitt defeated Pete Sampras in the final by a score of 7-6, 6-1, 6-1 to take the glory.

10) John McEnroe

The American tennis great won his first Grand Slam (US Open) title back in 1979. McEnroe achieved the feat at 20 years and 205 days beating Vitas Gerulaitis in the final with a score of 7-5, 6-3, 6-3.