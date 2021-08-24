US Open: Alexander Zverev Insists Novak Djokovic ‘still The Favourite To Win The Title’

Western & Southern Open winner Alexander Zverev insists that world number one Novak Djokovic is the favourite to lift the US Open title despite the Serbian having faced a significant dip in form in recent events. Zverev beat Novak Djokovic in the semi-finals of the Tokyo Olympics before winning the gold medal. The 24-year old German will now have his eyes set on winning the US Open after coming incredibly close last year.

Alexander Zverev insists Novak Djokovic is the US Open favourite

Ever since Alexander Zverev suffered heartbreak at the US Open last year when he lost to Dominic Thiem in the final in five sets, he has been in outstanding form. The German ace won two ATP Masters 1000 titles this year, one at the Madrid Open and another last week in Cincinnati to help his ATP ranking climb to world number four. Despite his run of form, he insists that Novak Djokovic is the favourite to lift the US Open title.

The greatest player in the world 🤝 the greatest court in the world@DjokerNole | #USOpen pic.twitter.com/vO7bSnbixR — US Open Tennis (@usopen) August 23, 2021

While reflecting on his US Open performances last year, Alexander Zverev told reporters after the Cincinnati Open final, "I was still finding my game during the US Open last year, but it worked well for me. I was pretty close to winning it. But I'm looking forward to what's in it for me this year, and we'll see how it is once I arrive there. I'm looking forward to it because I know where I stand, I know how I'm playing, and I hope I can continue the work and hopefully play even better in New York."

While speaking on who he believes is the favourite to win the US Open, the German ace said, "I do think that he's (Novak Djokovic) still the favourite. I do think he's going to be playing incredible tennis there. He's going to be fresh, and I think other guys are in very good form. Let's see how it goes. I still have a lot of work ahead of me. I have to find my rhythm in New York as well." If Djokovic does lift the US Open title, he will win the calendar Grand Slam (all four Grand Slams in a calendar year).

(Image credit: AP)