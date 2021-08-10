US Open: Andy Murray Enters Main Draw After Stan Wawrinka Withdraws Due To Foot Injury

Three-times Grand Slam winner Andy Murray has been added to the US Open 2021 draw after former champion Stan Wawrinka withdrew from the tournament, owing to his ongoing recovery from foot surgery. Murray’s rankings in tennis slid out of the top 100 after he underwent two hip surgeries in 2018 and 2019. Murray currently stands at world no. 105 at the ATP rankings and was looking for a wildcard to play in the American major but has gained from the withdrawal of Wawrinka.

Murray, 34, returned to the sport in June after being absent for three months because of a groin problem and ended up reaching the third round at Wimbledon. On the other hand, Wawrinka underwent his second foot surgery of the year, earlier in June. The Swiss star, Wawrinka has been out of form and has struggled constantly to find his best game since his knee injury in 2017. His last ATP trophy was the title win at Geneva in 2017 has played four tournaments in 2021 and currently stands at the world no. 30 in the ATP rankings.

The British Professional player withdrew from the Tokyo Olympic singles due to a strained right quadriceps, losing out on a third-straight gold medal for Great Britain. However, he competed at Men’s doubles tournament with Joe Salisbury and made Great Britain reach the quarter-finals of the Tokyo Olympics 2020. Murray has reached the second round of the US Open in each of the last two times that he played there-2018 and 2019. The US Open 2021 begins on August 30 and will continue till September 12.

2016- The best season of Murray's career, so far.

Murray is an all-court player excelling particularly in return serves and constructing points. He is highly regarded to have one of the best and consistent two-handed backhands on the ATP Tour. The 2016 season was the best one so far in Murray’s career as, during that year, he played three major finals and won the Wimbledon for the second time. He then, successfully defended his title at the 2016 Rio Olympics to become the only player in Men’s singles history to have earned to gold-medals at the Olympics. He also became the World No.1 for the first time and took the year No.1 ranking by defeating Djokovic in his only ATP Finals.

(With inputs from ANI)

(Image Source: Andy Murray- Instagram)