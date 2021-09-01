US Open Crowd Chants Holger Rune's Name After 18-year-old Takes Set Off Djokovic, Watch

For Holger Rune playing against Novak Djokovic in his maiden Grand Slam tournament is no less than a dream, and the youngster did put up a great fight against current World No 1 before succumbing in four sets. The Holger Rune vs Djokovic match saw the Serbian defeat the Danish youngster 6-1, 6-7(5), 6-2, 6-1 in two hours and 15 minutes to book his spot in the next round at the US Open 2021. While Djokovic may have won the battle, but Rune won the hearts of the fans present inside Arthur Ashe Stadium after taking a set of defending champions.

US Open 2021: Crowd cheers for Holger Rune despite Round 1 exit

Holger Rune mother Aneke Rune was present in the stands to witness her son put up a great fight against Djokovic. After going down in the first set, Holger Rune surprised everyone by putting a great fightback against Djokovic. The Danish teen played courageously in the second set and took the set to a tense tie-break where the New York crowd rallied behind the youngster. In the end, it was the Danish player who won the tiebreaker and the set. After this, he can be seen celebrating with a fist pump.

However, the 18-year-old was unable to continue his aggressive play as he was troubled by upper thigh cramping due to which the trainer had to visit the youngster on multiple occasions in the final two sets to give treatment. Despite the defeat, Rune will never forget the match. The crowd even chanted "Rune!" in support of the teen.

Novak Djokovic praise Holger Rune

In the post-match presentation, Djokovic was full of praise for Rune and his fighting spirit. He said, "Credit to him for fighting. He had the crowd behind him. It was tough to play in my first match, even though I had tonnes of experience playing on this court, for him it was the first one," as quoted by ATPTour. Speaking about his performance, Djokovic said, "It's tough to talk about [the] third and fourth sets because he barely moved. [From] my side, I started great. Played a really, really good first set. After that, I don't know, I was 4-3 serving in the second set. Everything was working well, but then I just lost the first serve. Still, you get nerves. You still are feeling a little bit rusty at the beginning. Obviously I'm pleased with the way I finished the match. Again, it was not a fair battle on the court with his unfortunate injury and cramping," the website further mentioned.

(Image: US Open/ Twitter)