US Open: Emma Raducanu Reveals Motivational Factor After Historic All-teen Final Win

Emma Raducanu created history after she got the better of Leylah Fernandez in straight sets, 6-4, 6-3 of their women's singles final to win the US Open title on Saturday. What really stood out here is that Emma did the unthinkable on the day that mattered the most against a fierce opponent who had enjoyed a dominant run in this tournament.

US Open Final: Emma Raducanu thanks fans for their love & support

After her famous win in the last calendar Grand Slam of the year, Emma Raducanu expressed gratitude to the New York fans for making her feel 'at home'.

"Thank you to everyone here in New York. Thank you all for making me feel so at home from my first qualifying match all the way to the final. I loved playing in front of you and you have really spurred me on in some very difficult moments", said Emma Raducanu during the post-match interview.

Meanwhile, Emma's opponent Leylah Fernandez was gracious in defeat and at the same time, also lauded herself for playing excellently in the last couple of weeks despite finishing as the second-best.

"I am very proud of myself with the way I have played these last two weeks especially, having the crowd, the New York crowd has been amazing. Having you guys cheer me on. Thank you so much, New York. Thank you", said Fernandez during the post-match interview.

US Open Final: Leylah Fernandez creates history by winning the all-teen final

This was the all-teen final after the 1999 edition of the US Open where a young Serena Williams defeated Martina Hingis to win her first-ever singles Grand Slam title. Coming back to the title clash of the US Open 2021, Emma Raducanu, who made her second appearance at a Grand Slam tournament meant business right from the word 'Go' as she went up 4-2 in the second set, held for 5-2 and twice was a point from winning the title in the next game.

However, at one point, it did seem as if she was running out of momentum when she ended up hurting her left knee which reportedly stopped the match for more than four minutes as she had to get her knee bandaged but that was not to be as the British tennis sensation showed a great amount of grit and determination and was rewarded for it with the US Open title.

By the virtue of this win, Emma Raducanu has now become the first British woman to win a Grand Slam trophy since Virginia Wade at Wimbledon in 1977. She is also the youngest player to claim a women's major title since Maria Sharapova was 17 at Wimbledon in 2004.