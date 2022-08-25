US Open Issue Statement After Novak Djokovic Pulls Out Of Tournament; 'Very Unfortunate'

The US Open has released an official statement after 21-time Grand Slam champion Novak Djokovic confirmed that he would not be competing at the tournament in New York. Tournament director Stacey Allaster confirmed that the Serbian star will not be able to compete due to the federal government's vaccination policy for non-US citizens.

US Open release statement after Djokovic withdraws

US Open's official statement to confirm that Novak Djokovic will not take part in the tournament read, "Novak Djokovic withdrew from the US Open 2022 prior to the draw taking place this morning. The official seeding list is not determined until the draw is made. As the qualifying tournament commenced, his withdrawal resulted in a Lucky Loser being included in the draw."

Meanwhile, tournament director Stacey Allaster added, "Novak is a great champion and it is very unfortunate that he will be unable to compete at the 2022 US Open, as he is unable to enter the country due to the federal government's vaccination policy for non-US citizens. We look forward to welcoming Novak back at the 2023 US Open."

Novak Djokovic confirms withdrawal from US Open

Novak Djokovic took to his official Twitter handle to confirm that he would be withdrawing from the US Open 2022. His post read, "Sadly, I will not be able to travel to NY this time for US Open. Thank you Nole Fam for your messages of love and support. Good luck to my fellow players! I’ll keep in good shape and positive spirit and wait for an opportunity to compete again. See you soon tennis world!"