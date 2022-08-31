23-time Grand Slam champion Serena Williams made a remarkable start to her US Open 2022 campaign on Monday, with a first-round win over Montenegro's Danka Kovinic. Earlier this month, she took the tennis world by a surprise after revealing that she is evolving away from the sport of tennis. In what is being seen as her US Open 2022 appearance, she was seen wearing a pair of ‘diamond-encrusted’ Nike shoes with a black ensemble during her first-round match.

At the same time, the black outfit donned by Serena also featured an embellished bodice and sheer sleeves. She wore a voluminous skirt and to complete the look, she donned a pair of custom-made Nike shoes encrusted with diamonds. Serena took to her official Instagram handle after winning the first round and shared details about the outfit and shoes that she was sporting.

Serena Williams reveals details about her shoes and outfit

“I worked with the @nike design team on my final tournament look that would keep me feeling comfortable and confident ✨ My custom NikeCourt Flare 2s are just brilliant 💎 With diamond-encrusted swooshes and @serenawilliamsjewelry deubrés on the laces that read “mama” and “queen”. Paired with an embellished bodice and tutu skirt inspired by the night sky above center court in Flushing, NY,” the 41-year-old captioned the post featuring the diamond-encrusted shoes, alongside the shoes.

'The queen of the court wanted something that embodied the fiery boldness': Nike

The official Instagram handle of Nike also put out a post sharing details about the tennis star’s outfit. “It’s no secret that Serena slays both on and off the tennis court. When it came to tonight's winning look the queen of the court wanted something that embodied the fiery boldness she always serves. Serena worked with our design team on a final tournament look that would keep her feeling comfortable and confident,” said Nike.

“Her custom NikeCourt Flare 2s are just as brilliant as her diamond. With diamond-encrusted swooshes and @serenawilliamsjewelry deubrés on the laces that read “mama” and “queen”. Paired with an embellished bodice and tutu skirt inspired by the night sky above center court in Flushing, NY - this look puts her in the spotlight all while allowing her the freedom to make her masterful moves,” Nike further added.