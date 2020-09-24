US Open Line Judge Who Was Accidentally Hit By Djokovic Will Continue Officiating Career

World No. 1 Novak Djokovic had made headlines earlier this month after the tennis star was disqualified at US Open 2020 for hitting a line judge. The incident at the US Open involving Novak Djokovic triggered widespread controversy, with many fans questioning the Serb’s temperament after. Now a report in the Daily Mail has revealed that line judge Lina Clark, who had found herself at the centre of the Novak Djokovic US Open disqualification controversy, will continue her officiating career.

Also Read: Rafael Nadal Takes Dig At Arch-rival Novak Djokovic's Temper After US Open Disaster

Djokovic US Open disqualification explained

The incident occurred during Novak Djokovic's Round of 16 encounter with Spain’s Pablo Carreno Busta at US Open 2020. After getting frustrated due to his inability to convert set points, Novak Djokovic hit a ball in the direction of a line judge. The line judge was hit in the throat by the ball, with Laura Clark seen falling to the ground and gasping for air after the impact. While Djokovic claimed that his actions were unintentional, after deliberation on the incident amongst US Open 2020 match officials and Novak Djokovic, the Serbian was disqualified from the tournament.

Also Read: Grigor Dimitrov Claims Dominic Thiem's US Open Win Has Ended Nadal-Federer-Djokovic Era

Line judge Laura Clark to continue officiating after US Open-Djokovic episode

Less than a month after the US Open incident, the Daily Mail in a report suggests that line judge Laura Clark will continue her officiating career. Notably, Clark was seen reporting back for duty just 48 hours after being hit by Novak Djokovic. According to a USTA spokesperson, line judge Laura Clark worked at two more matches during US Open 2020 before returning to her home in Kentucky.

Novak Djokovic with an important message for his fans after what’s happening on the social media accounts of the line judge. Well done. pic.twitter.com/kmPlMyenYB — José Morgado (@josemorgado) September 7, 2020

Also Read: Novak Djokovic Says Roger Federer Will NOT Retire In 2021, Expects Majors Fight From Him

After the controversy surrounding Novak Djokovic, Laura Clark found herself at the centre of abuse online, as many tennis fans blamed her for Djokovic’s exit from US Open 2020. Line judge Laura Clark was also trolled by gamblers who had lost money as a result of Djokovic’s US Open exit. After the incident, the Serb took to social media as he requested fans to refrain from trolling the line judge.

Also Read: Novak Djokovic Given '10 EUROS' More Than Simona Halep For Winning Rome Masters 2020 Title

While referring to line judge Laura Clark, the publication mentioned that while she was visibly shaken after the incident, she plans on continuing her officiating career. The media report also revealed how Laura Clark is considered to be a popular and reliable member of the team and wanted to keep a low profile after the Djokovic controversy. However, the spokesperson speaking to the Daily Mail confirmed that before returning to her home, she had told her colleagues that she would not be put off by the incident, reiterating that she will continue to do the job she loves.

Image Credits: AP