US Open: Lloyd Harris Throws Water On Court; Zverev, Umpire, Ball Boys Turn Cleaners

South Africa tennis star Lloyd Harris saw his US Open 2021 dream end at the quarterfinal stage courtesy of Olympic champion Alexander Zverev. The German star (Zverev) defeated Harris 7-6 6-3 6-4 at New York’s Arthur Ashe Stadium to book his place in the semi-final, where he will face Novak Djokovic. The fans attending the quarterfinal match also witnessed some on-court drama after Lloyd Harris lost his temper during the match.

Lloyd Harris tantrum on the court was visible following the completion of the first set. After losing the first set in a nail-biting tie-break, a frustrated Harris lost his temper and threw two water bottles onto the court. One of the bottles contained what appeared to be a green energy drink. Due to the incident, the match had to be halted for some time as the court was required to clean up the court. Both players and some ball kids then spent five minutes wiping up the mess with towels before the second set could resume even the chair umpire Louise Azemar Engzell helped out.

Alexander Zverev looking to make history at US Open

Alexander Zverev's win over Lloyd Harris puts him one win away from reaching the final of the US Open. To reach the final, the German will now have to battle past Novak Djokovic in the semi-final, with the Serbian looking to make history by winning the 21st Grand Slam title and accomplishing calendar Grand Slam. Zverev, despite trailing Djokovic 3-6 in their Head2Head record, defeated the Serbian in the semi-finals of the recently concluded Tokyo Olympics and en route to the gold medal effort.

Talking about Zverev's performance at the US Open, the 24-year-old has now served 83 aces and just 15 double faults through five matches and has dropped serve four times so far. During the match against Harris Zverev won 82 per cent of first-serve points. At last year’s US Open Zverev hit 10 or more double faults in a match four times. The World No 4 (Zverev) will also look to match Andy Murray's feat of winning the Olympic gold and US Open in the same year. Murray had achieved the feat back in 2012.

