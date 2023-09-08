US Open Men's Doubles Semi-final: How To Watch Rohan Bopanna's Match In India, UK & USA?

Rohan Bopanna, alongside his Australian partner Matthew Ebden, is set to go head-to-head with the formidable duo of USA's Rajeev Ram and Great Britain 's Joe Salisbury in the men's doubles final of the ongoing US Open 2023. Ram and Salisbury are the two-time defending champions. Bopanna, who had previously reached the men's doubles final of a Grand Slam event in New York back in 2010, secured their spot in this year's final with a convincing straight-set victory in the semifinals on Thursday.

3 things you need to know

Rohan Bopanna and Matthew Ebden will play in the men's doubles final on Friday

The Indo-Australian pair had reached the semi-final of Wimbledon in 2023

Bopanna at 43 is the oldest player to reach a Grand Slam men's doubles final

Where will the US Open 2023 Rohan Bopanna's men's doubles final be held?

The US Open 2023 men’s doubles final between Rohan Bopanna-Matthew Ebden and Rajeev Ram-Joe Salisbury is slated to be held at the Arthur Ashe Stadium in New York.

When will the US Open 2023 Rohan Bopanna's men's doubles final be held?

The US Open 2023 men’s doubles final between Rohan Bopanna-Matthew Ebden and Rajeev Ram-Joe Salisbury is scheduled to be held on Friday, September 8.

What time will the US Open 2023 Rohan Bopanna's men's doubles final start?

The US Open 2023 men’s doubles final between Rohan Bopanna-Matthew Ebden and Rajeev Ram-Joe Salisbury is slated to begin at 9:30 PM IST.

How to watch the live broadcast of the US Open 2023 in India?

Viewers in India can enjoy the live broadcast of the US Open 2023 matches on the Sony Sports Network.

How to watch the live streaming of the US Open 2023 in India?

The US Open 2023 matches will be available for live streaming on the Sony LIV app and website in India.

How to watch the US Open 2023 in the UK?

Tennis enthusiasts in the United Kingdom can exclusively watch the US Open 2023 through Sky Sports. The live streaming will be available on the Sky GO app. (The match will begin at 5:00 PM UK time)

How to watch the US Open 2023 in the USA?

Tennis enthusiasts in the United States can watch the US Open 2023 through various channels of ESPN. The live streaming will be available on Hulu and Fubo. (The match will begin at 12:00 PM UK time)

Image: X/SAI_Media