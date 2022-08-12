US Open: Nadal, Swiatek Among Players To Play Charity Game For Humanitarian Aid To Ukraine

Some of the top tennis stars will be in action during the Ukraine charity event organised by United States Tennis Association (USTA). The main reason behind organising the charity event is to raise awareness and humanitarian aid for people affected by the Russia-Ukraine war under the established Tennis Plays for Peace program. The event will be held ahead of the 2022 US Open which gets underway on August 29.

2022 US Open: Carlos Alcaraz, Rafael Nadal, Iga Swiatek to play exhibition event

According to US Open website, the Tennis Plays for Peace exhibition will be played on August 24, Ukraine's Independence Day. The lineup for the exhibition event includes Rafael Nadal, Coco Gauff, John McEnroe, Carlos Alcaraz, Leylah Fernandez, Iga Swiatek, Taylor Fritz, Felix Auger-Aliassime, Jessica Pegula, Victoria Azarenka and Matteo Berrettini. It will be a two-hour session and features singles and doubles matches.

Tickets for the Tennis Plays for Peace exhibition, which are on sale now, are $25 and $50 with 100% of the proceeds going to GlobalGiving, the international non-profit identified by Tennis Plays for Peace. All donations to GlobalGiving’s Ukraine Crisis Relief Fund will support humanitarian assistance in impacted communities in Ukraine and surrounding regions where Ukrainian refugees have fled. The Tennis Plays for Peace programme has already raised over one million in humanitarian aid and with the help of the US Open, the programme hopes to reach an additional two million.

Iga Swiatek raises money for Ukraine

A couple of weeks ago, Poland tennis star Iga Swiatek organized a charity tennis match in her home country to collect money for kids and teenagers affected by the Russia Ukraine war. The event was successful one, as over 10,000 people attended the match at Krakow's Tauron Arena. The charity event saw total collection of PLN 2 million (£422,000) in funds, which was distributed to three organizations that have been crucial in providing aid to the most vulnerable since the start of the war in Ukraine: the Elina Svitolina foundation, United 24, and UNICEF Polska. As per AP report more than 4 million refugees crossed into Poland after Russia invaded Ukraine in February. Poland is providing them with free shelter, social and medical care, education and job opportunities.