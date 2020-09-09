US Open Quarter-final T Pironkova Vs Serena WIlliams Live Streaming, H2h And Preview

World No. 8 Serena Williams will take on the unseeded Tsvetana Pironkova for a place in the semi-finals of the US Open 2020 on Wednesday. The 23-time Grand Slam champion will face off with fellow mom Pironkova in her bid to equal Margaret Court’s 24 Grand Slam titles record. Williams will also be looking forward to improving on her current tally of 6 US Open titles that she currently shares with American legend Chris Evert.

Motherhood, a comeback during COVID-19, and an incredible run at the #USOpen



🇧🇬 Tsvetana Pironkova's career (and life) journey is an incredible one. pic.twitter.com/s0m9UYQg3Q — US Open Tennis (@usopen) September 7, 2020

Serena Williams vs Tsvetana Pironkova preview

After an excellent start in 2020 courtest winning the Auckland Open in January, Williams’ form has dwindled. The record seven-time Australian Open winner lost to China’s Wang Qiang in the third round at the Australian Open. She also faced an early exit at the Cincinnati Open where she lost to Greece’s Maria Sakkari in the round of 16.

At the US Open 2020 so far, Williams has defeated compatriot Kristie Ahn and Russian Margarita Gasparyan in straight sets. She seems to have recovered her start of the year form, winning a hard-fought three-setter against Sloane Stephens and avenging her Cincinnati Open loss against Sakkari to come into the quarter-final.

Despite the records, it is worth noting that Williams' last Grand Slam title win was the Australian Open in 2017. In her last appearance at the US Open in 2019, Williams lost 3-6, 5-7 to Canada's Bianca Andreescu. The year before, she lost to Naomi Osaka 2-6, 4-6 in a controversial final where she was awarded penalties for illegal coaching, verbal abuse and racquet abuse.

Williams’ quarter-final opponent Tsvetana Pironkova has been on a hot streak at the US Open this year. A semi-finalist at the 2012 Wimbledon Championships, the Bulgarian is playing her first tournament in three years returning after a sabbatical. Like Williams, Pironkova has been out of action since 2017 after announcing her pregnancy and the birth of her son in 2018.

Having entered the US Open 2020 as an unseeded player, Pironkova has turned out to be the dark horse of the tour. She has breezed past all of her opponents, which include 10th seed Garbine Muguruza, Donna Vekić and Alize Cornet and has only dropped one set so far.

While the numbers favour Williams, who has a head-to-head lead of 4-0 against Pironkova, it wouldn’t be prudent to sideline Pironkova when she is in such fine form.

Pironkova vs Williams live streaming in India details

The US Open 2020 can be watched live on Star Sports Select 1/2. The US Open live streaming in India will be available on Disney+Hotstar VIP.

Image Credits: US Open Twitter