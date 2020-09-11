US Open Semi-final Medvedev Vs Thiem Live Streaming, H2H And Preview

World No. 3 Dominic Thiem is all set to take on World No. 5 Daniil Medvedev for a place in the final of the US Open on September 12, Saturday morning. The Men's Open draw has gone from being run-of-the-mill predictable to wildly unpredictable after No. 1 seed Novak Djokovic's shock exit in round four. Thiem, now the highest-ranked player left in the draw, is an overwhelming favourite to win the US Open 2020 Men’s singles title. The match is expected to be a gruelling one for two players who are almost evenly matched in every aspect of the game. It will also be a record US Open considering that this will be the first time since 2016 that someone outside the Federer-Nadal-Djokovic trio will win a Grand Slam title.

Daniil Medveded vs Dominic Thiem preview

One of the players that stands to benefit the most from Djokovic's disqualification is Thiem. The three-time Grand Slam runner-up may finally get the chance to pass the final Grand Slam hurdle without having to fight one of the 'Big Three' for it. Thiem's best performance in 2020 was at the Australian Open where he lost the final 4-6, 6-4, 6-2, 3-6, 4-6 to Novak Djokovic. Later in the year at the Rio Open, he lost in the quarter-finals to Gianluca Mager in straight sets. In the run-up to the US Open, Thiem had a shock first-round exit against Serbia's Filip Krajinović at the Cincinnati Masters.

However, the Austrian has been playing well at the US Open, defeating Spain's J.Munnar and Indian hopeful Sumit Nagal in straight sets in rounds 1 and 2. He defeated Marin Cilic - the US Open 2014 winner - in round three and youngster Felix Auger Aliassime in the round of 16 to set up a quarter-final against Alex de Minaur. Thiem made light work of the Australian, sending him packing in straight sets. This is his best US Open performance to date.

Medvedev, is seeded third at US Open 2020, just behind No. 2 seed Thiem. So far, he has had a stellar run at the US Open. The Russian has not dropped a single set on his way to the semi-final, and has won both the tie-breaks he has been a part of. He had not faced a single seeded player too, however, till his quarter-final, making his route to the top slightly less taxing. At the start of the year, Medvedev reached the semi-final of the ATP Cup where he lost to Djokovic. At the Australian Open, he lost a tough five-set match to Stan Wawrinka. Medvedev also has a better record at Flushing Meadows. He was the runner-up at the US Open last year. His competitor has never been to a US Open final.

Medvedev Thiem head to head

Between Thiem and Medvedev, Thiem leads the head-to-head matchup 2-1. However, in their most recent meeting on hardcourt at the 2019 ATP 100 Master in Canada, Medvedev beat Thiem.

US Open live in India: Medvedev vs Thiem live streaming details

US Open 2020 can be watched live on Star Sports Select 1/2. Medvedev vs Thiem live streaming in India will be available on Disney+Hotstar VIP. Medvedev vs Thiem live streaming is slated to begin at 3:30 am IST September 12 at the Arthur Ashe Stadium, New York. Scores of Daniil Medvedev vs Dominic Thiem can be followed on the official US Open social media pages and website.

Image Credits: US Open Twitter