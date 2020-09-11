US Open Semi-final P Carreno Busta Vs Alexander Zverev Live Streaming, H2h And Preview

Spanish 20th seed Pablo Carreño Busta is set to take on fifth seed Alexander Zverev at the semi-final of the US Open 2020. Here are the Busta Zverev head to head, and Busta vs Zverev live streaming details. Disqualification for the World No.1 Novak Djokovic has proven to be a blessing for Spain's Pablo Carreño Busta.



Coming into the US Open, Carreño Busta was destined to meet tour favourite Djokovic if he managed to get through to the fourth round. It would have been a tough contest but at 6-5, and serving to close out the first set, Carreño Busta watched as Djokovic was sent home and he was into the quarter-final.

Also Read | Novak Djokovic 'Bad Boy Of Tennis', US Open Fiasco 'a Stain Which Won't Go': John McEnroe

Also Read | Carreño Busta Edges Shapovalov In 5 Sets, Reaches US Open Semi

P Carreno Busta vs Alexander Zverev US Open semifinal preview

The last time he was at the US Open in 2019, unseeded Carreño Busta lost to David Goffin in straight sets in round three. In 2017, Carreño Busta lost the US Open semi-final to the eventual runner-up Kevin Anderson. He started his year, with a quarter-final appearance at the Adelaide Open. This was followed by a round three exit from the Australian Open to fellow Spaniard Rafael Nadal. His best figures came at the ATP Rotterdam where he was a semi-finalist.

Carreno Busta faced a fiery Karen Khachanov at the Cincinnati Open losing to him in straight sets in the second round. After an excruciating five-set game in the first round of the US Open 2020, Carreno Busta finally hit his stride. He won his next two matches against M. Krueger and R. Berankis in straight sets. In the quarterfinal, Carreño Busta defeated 12th seed Denis Shapovalov, in a thrilling five-set match. Carreno Busta is known to favour the hardcourt.

No. 5 seed Alexander Zverev, started out 2020 with a strong semi-final finish at the Australian Open where he lost to potential US Open finals opponent Dominic Thiem. However, he has struggled to maintain this form, facing quick exits from the Mexican Open, and the Cincinnati Open. He was also a part of the COVID hit Adria Tour, but made a lucky escape, testing negative for the virus. In his first game at the US Open, Zverev defeated 2017 US Open finalist Kevin Anderson in four sets. Brandon Nakashima, 32nd seed Adrian Mannarino and Davidovich Fokina in his next three matches to set up a quarter-final against long-time rival Borna Coric. After losing the first set, Zverev rallied back to secure his first-ever US Open semi-final.

Also read | US Open 2020: Alexander Zverev Embarrasses Commentator By Lashing Out At Him On Court

Busta Zverev head to head

P Carreno Busta vs Alexander Zverev head to head statistics stand at 1-0 in favour of Zverev.

Busta vs Zverev live streaming

The Busta vs Zverev US Open semifinal will be live telecast on Star Sports 1/2. Busta vs Zverev live streaming will be available on Hotstar. The match is set to begin at 1:30 AM IST on September 12. P Carreno Busta vs Alexander Zverev will take place at the Arthur Ashe Stadium in New York.

Also Read | US Open Semi-final Medvedev Vs Thiem Live Streaming, H2H And Preview

Image Credits: US Open Twitter