US Open: Wheelchair Tennis Stars Eye Records Unconquered By Novak Djokovic

With Novak Djokovic aiming for a Calendar Grand Slam, all eyes are on the men's side of Tennis. However, in the midst of the race for titles and records, what often goes unnoticed is the Wheelchair Tennis event, with its matches not often being telecasted on television. In wheelchair tennis, the likes of Dylan Alcott and Diede de Groot can clinch a record that even Djokovic can no longer reach.

Unlike the Serbian legend, both Alcott and Groot won gold medals at the recently concluded Tokyo Olympics along with winning all three major Grand Slams of the year. Hence, if the wheelchair tennis stars were to win the US Open, they would win the elusive golden slam (all four Grand Slams and the Olympics gold in a calendar year).

Wheelchair tennis stars could make history at US Open

Even though both Dylan Alcott and Diede de Groot are on the verge of scripting history at the US Open, they both insist that they are not thinking about the records. According to AP, Alcott said, "I know that sounds strange, but I don't have expectations of myself to win everything anymore. If I win everything, amazing. If I don’t, the sun will come up tomorrow. I think my girlfriend will still love me, my family won't disown me, so I'll be OK. So I want to do it, but I don't think about it that much."

Similarly, Groot said that she did not want to think about the records either as she is keen on focusing on one game at a time. As per AP, she said, "I think it's more of a thing that the media and people around me are very busy with. I'm just trying to focus on my game." She also added that watching Novak Djokovic lose in the Tokyo Olympics gave her a lot to learn as she understood that wins cannot be taken for granted.

Groot added, "I think following him (Djokovic), you could also sort of see his struggle, see how he's just a human and how he's not a robot. And I think his performance just showed how it's not just a given that you just keep on winning and I think I really took that with me going into my own Games." Both the wheelchair tennis players are the top seed in their brackets and will play their first matches on Thursday.

Image: AP