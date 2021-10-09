US Open Winner Emma Raducanu 'positive' After Indian Wells Loss; 'taking It As A Lesson'

After pulling one of the greatest upsets in tennis history, US Open 2021 champion Emma Raducanu experienced the feeling of losing after a 10-match unbeaten run. Raducanu lost 6-2, 6-4 to 100 ranked Aliaksandra Sasnovich in the second round of the Indian Wells tournament on Friday.

After her defeat, Raducanu stated that while she was disappointed to lose any match, she was glad that she will be able to take the defeat as an excellent learning process. The 18-year old added that she did not want to put any pressure on herself because of being 'so inexperienced.'

Emma Raducanu explains why she doesn't need to take pressure

After losing to Aliaksandra Sasnovich, Emma Raducanu told reporters why she is not taking any pressure despite increased expectations after winning the US Open 2021. "There is going to be disappointment after any loss. Going into the match, I didn't put any pressure on myself because, in my mind, I am so inexperienced. I am 18 years old. I need to cut myself some slack," said the Brit.

hey from the desert!🌵😆 pic.twitter.com/qZIOtOl7Iw — Emma Raducanu (@EmmaRaducanu) October 3, 2021

Raducanu went on to praise her opponent and said that she deserved to win. "You could tell she was more experienced than me, and she went out there and executed her game plan better than I did," said the teenager. Raducanu lost the game due to her high number of unforced errors, as she made 31 unforced errors in comparison to Sasnovich's nine.

Emma Raducanu says she will take defeat as opportunity to learn

Emma Raducanu made history at the US Open 2021 as she became the first qualifier ever (man or woman) to win a Grand Slam title. She entered the tournament, having been ranked 150th in the world. However, the US Open win not only helped increase her ranking to 22 but also helped her receive a seed for the Indian Wells tournament.

Despite such a meteoric rise, the 18-year old is not taking anything for granted and hopes to learn from her defeat at Indian Wells. "I am glad what happened today so I can learn and take it as a lesson. She's got more experience than me. She has been 4-2 down hundreds of times. It is my third WTA tournament this year. Just got to not rush it and get my head back to the drawing board."